New Africa Development’s retail vision sets the pace for inclusive growth

Globally, retail has been reshaped by shifting consumer expectations, technology, sustainability, new business models and emerging market dynamics.

Robin Houghton, managing director at NAD

For New Africa Developments (NAD), a retail-focused property developer, remaining competitive means building a more inclusive, future-fit retail landscape that expands access, supports economic mobility and strengthens community ties.

“We view retail as a developmental tool and a catalyst for jobs, entrepreneurship and regional progress. Our goal is to build shopping centres that are commercially resilient and meaningfully transformative,” says Robin Houghton, New African Developments director.

In South Africa, the sector is evolving as decentralisation accelerates, non-metro retail nodes grow and retailers gain confidence in secondary markets. Consumers are prioritising convenience, value and safety, while shopping centres increasingly function as lifestyle hubs rather than purely transactional spaces.

NAD’s focus on secondary cities and underserved urban areas reflects a deliberate positioning in a niche market aligned with changing demand. These regions, hold much of South Africa’s untapped retail potential.

“Secondary cities and underserved urban nodes are home to expanding consumer bases with growing purchasing power, yet they have historically lacked quality retail infrastructure. NAD is committed to bridging this gap, unlocking demand, uplifting communities and driving equitable growth.”

Where retail development once centred heavily on major metros, investment patterns have shifted. Regional and township retail nodes are gaining appeal as economic shifts, population growth and improved mobility networks transform where consumers live, spend and seek value.

Aerial front view of the construction progress at Jumbo Mall

“Modern retail expectations are no longer confined to metros - communities want quality closer to home. Investing now enables developers to respond to this structural change and deliver long-term value for both retailers and residents.”

Houghton says true transformation lies in expanding access by bringing quality retail to communities historically excluded from major economic centres. “It supports local business ownership, fosters employment and builds infrastructure that strengthens regional economies. Our portfolio demonstrates our ongoing commitment to this mission.”

To deliver on this mandate, NAD pursues functional, sustainable and value-driven innovation. Centres such as Jumbo Mall, a new development in eMalahleni Mpumalanga scheduled for opening in March 2026 illustrate this approach, with contemporary design and smart technology reflecting a long-term strategy aimed at future-fit development.

Design choices and tenant mix are evaluated for their long-term community benefit and operational feasibility. In this way, innovation becomes a tool for practical progress rather than a conceptual exercise and Jumbo Mall offers a tangible case study of technology at work, says Houghton.

Aerial view of the construction progress at Jumbo Mall

A blueprint for the future of regional retail

Jumbo Mall represents the next evolution of NAD’s development model. “It advances our approach by combining behavioural insight, sophisticated design and a tenant mix that mirrors the needs and aspirations of residents. It marks our shift from building retail centres to creating holistic lifestyle destinations that anchor community life,” says Houghton.

The centre sets a benchmark for regional retail through destination architecture, intuitive access and a mix of national, regional and local retailers. It offers metropolitan quality in a regional setting, raising expectations of what township and secondary-city retail can deliver.

Technology is a key differentiator. Jumbo Mall features a 140m² LED screen on its main façade - among the largest in the country and a high-definition entertainment zone in the food court. Ultimately, three major LED screens totalling 300m² will support content and engagement across the development. Sustainability measures include LED lighting, efficient air-conditioning, Propelair toilets cutting water use by up to 70% and a smart building management system that monitors performance in real time.

Practical innovation extends to custom benches with integrated workspaces, giving entrepreneurs and students a place to operate and reinforcing Jumbo Mall’s role as a community hub.

“Jumbo Mall exemplifies our belief that every community deserves access to world-class retail environments. It reflects our disciplined approach, data-led site selection, strong tenant partnerships and integrated design that uplift regional economies. It is a physical expression of our commitment to quality, relevance and long-term impact.”

Location was critical. Research into demographics, income flows, mobility patterns and stakeholder insight identified eMalahleni as a fast-growing area with strong commuter movement and clear demand for a regional centre. The community had been signalling this need which Jumbo Mall will deliver on.

Learnings from earlier developments, Mams Mall and Acornhoek Mall underscored the value of cultural sensitivity, transport mapping and curated retail mixes aligned to local rhythms. Jumbo Mall builds on this intelligence to meet present needs and future aspirations.

“Secondary-market consumers are evolving rapidly. They want convenience, safety and authentic choice, but also environments that feel intentional and reflective of their lifestyle.” Jumbo Mall shows that when a development is grounded in research and aligned with community needs, consumers reward it with loyalty and engagement.

Over the next 10 years, NAD expects Jumbo Mall to transform how eMalahleni shops, interacts and grows while becoming a landmark, a meeting place, an economic engine and a source of pride for the city.

Responsible developments

Houghton says developers play a pivotal role in SA’s economy by driving inclusive growth. “Our responsibility goes beyond constructing buildings, we create ecosystems that stimulate trade, support entrepreneurship and deliver long-term value to communities.”

Over the next decade, NAD aims to reshape perceptions of regional and township retail by developing centres that are economically catalytic, contemporary and socially meaningful. Its focus remains on high-growth secondary cities, expanding township nodes and emerging urban corridors areas which hold the next wave of retail potential.

Tomorrow’s shoppers expect seamless convenience, meaningful experiences and integrated services. NAD’s future developments will prioritise smarter mobility, lifestyle-led design, technology-enabled convenience and tenant mixes that reflect changing aspirations, particularly among younger consumers.

For developers entering secondary markets, Houghton advises listening first, understanding lived realities, building for longevity, prioritise access and partner with those committed to sustainable, inclusive development.

Success for NAD is when a centre becomes part of daily life - measured through jobs, entrepreneurial opportunity, improved convenience and regional vitality. “Each development reaffirms our belief that world-class retail should be accessible to all communities,” adds Houghton.



