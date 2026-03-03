Festive focus pays off as NAD malls close 2025 on a high

New Africa Developments (NAD) finished 2025 with strong festive season trading across its national portfolio of township and secondary-city malls, reflecting the continued strength of well-positioned, value-led retail environments.

Exterior of New Africa Developments' Dwarsloop Mall in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga

“Across the portfolio, shoppers adopted a more deliberate approach, consolidating purchases into fewer, higher-value visits. This more intentional shopping behaviour supported overall trade growth and highlighted the increasing sophistication and maturity of township and secondary-market retail,” said Corné Claassen, retail portfolio manager at NAD.

November 2025 delivered a 7.29% increase from November 2024, followed by growth of 1.72% in December 2025 over December the prior year. Trading density in December 2025 was 42% higher than in November 2025, as shoppers concentrated spend around the festive period.

Footfall mirrored this pattern and remained resilient through the peak trading period. November 2025 recorded a 4.53% increase in shopper visits over November 2024, while December 2025 delivered a slight uplift over December 2024. More notably, footfall rose by 20% from November to December 2025, indicating a clear focus on key traditional festive shopping moments.

Momentum extended beyond Black Friday, with strong trading around mid-December public holidays and major payday weekends, particularly 16 to 17 and 23 to 24 December. Focused marketing, disciplined operations and close tenant coordination ensured shoppers experienced well-stocked stores, compelling promotions and a lively festive atmosphere.

Several centres delivered standout performances. Dwarsloop Mall in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, led the portfolio with 5% growth in festive trading. Acornhoek Mall in Mpumalanga also performed well, recording 4.85% growth in December 2025 compared with the same month in 2024. At Acornhoek, the introduction of a wholesale liquor store made a meaningful contribution to sales, demonstrating the value of targeted, market-specific leasing.

“Category performance reflected a healthy balance between everyday essentials and discretionary spend. Supermarkets continued to anchor footfall and basket value, while bottle stores, general dealers and electronics retailers benefited from strong seasonal demand. Footwear emerged as the fastest-growing category, with festive sales rising 17% year on year,” revealed Claassen.

Interior of New Africa Developments' Acornhoek Mall in Mpumalanga Corné Claassen, retail portfolio manager at New Africa Developments

Importantly, this growth was achieved with a steady and relevant tenant base, which saw no addition of new major anchor tenants during the year. Performance was driven instead by local insight, careful tenant selection and a consistent focus on affordability, relevance and long-term sustainability.

Operational delivery played a central role throughout the peak period. High standards of cleanliness, effective crowd management and engaging in-mall activations supported a positive shopper experience and reinforced NAD centres as trusted, well-managed community destinations during one of the busiest trading periods of the year.

Looking ahead, NAD is preparing for the launch of Jumbo Mall, its next major development, located in the densely populated and vibrant heart of Emalahleni, Witbank. The new regional retail centre marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy and is already attracting strong interest from retailers and local communities alike. Drawing on lessons from its successful existing portfolio, Jumbo Mall will combine scale, accessibility and thoughtful design tailored to its shoppers.

“Jumbo Mall reflects what we have learned from working with communities over the past decade. We are proud of the progress we have made and excited about what comes next,” says Claassen.

NAD’s festive season performance reinforces its long-held view that township and peri-urban retail plays a central role in South Africa’s retail landscape. As consumer behaviour continues to evolve, NAD’s centres remain closely aligned with local needs and spending patterns.

“Our model is built on consistency, relevance and resilience. This season’s festive performance signals strong fundamentals are in place, both in our shopper markets and our portfolio, as we move into 2026 and beyond,” Claassen concludes.



