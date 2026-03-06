19 March marks the start of something big as Jumbo Mall opens in Emalahleni

With just a few weeks to go until opening day, Jumbo Mall is preparing to welcome its first shoppers on Thursday, 19 March 2026. Positioned at the corner of the R544 and Main Street in Emalahleni, the 37,000m² regional retail centre will elevate everyday shopping through a thoughtfully designed, high-quality retail environment.

Aerial view of New Africa Developments' (NAD) Jumbo Mall

The official launch will take place over four days, from 19 to 22 March, with the theme Indawo Yethu – Our Place. This message reflects the vision behind the development: a shopping centre designed not only as a retail destination, but as a space which is the cornerstone of the community it serves.

A four-day community celebration

Opening weekend will feature a four-day programme of entertainment, promotions and shopper engagement. Live outside broadcasts and media activations will take place on site, supported by MC-led competitions, prize moments and a daily 'Tap, Spin and Cash In' activation offering shoppers the chance to win exciting rewards.

Local schools and choirs will form part of the entertainment line-up, reinforcing the centre’s commitment to showcasing community talent. Anchor and line tenants will host in-store activations, while a number of local motor dealerships will participate in the celebrations, adding further energy to the launch.

Japie van Niekerk, CEO of New Africa Developments (NAD)

“We have always believed that a shopping centre should reflect the character and pride of the community around it,” says Japie van Niekerk, CEO of New Africa Developments (NAD). “Jumbo Mall is about creating a shared space where families gather, young people connect and local businesses thrive. Opening day is the culmination of years of planning, and we look forward to welcoming the community through the doors.”

A new retail anchor for Emalahleni

On opening day, more than 100 stores will begin trading, anchored by major national retailers including Shoprite, Boxer, Clicks and Dis-Chem. Fashion and lifestyle brands such as Foschini, Markham, Sportscene, Studio 88 and Total Sports will join a strong mix of apparel, cellular and speciality stores.

The centre will also house key financial institutions including FNB, Standard Bank, Capitec, Old Mutual and Sanlam, alongside a broad food offering featuring KFC, Chicken Licken, Romans Pizza, Hungry Lion and other sit-down and fast-casual options.

Jumbo Mall provides more than 1,500 free and secure parking bays easily accessed by means of three convenient entrances. Free uncapped WiFi will be available from day one, while the expansive food court includes a big-screen television for live screenings and a dedicated children’s jungle gym.

Custom-designed seating with integrated workspaces will broaden the functionality of the mall environment – offering students, entrepreneurs and remote workers a safe, connected and high-quality setting in which to meet, work or study.

A digitally connected, immersive experience

A notable feature of the development is its extensive digital infrastructure, including nearly 300m² of high-definition LED screens installed both inside and outside the centre. At its heart is a first-of-its-kind 3D immersive digital screen experience for Emalahleni, designed to entertain, inform and connect shoppers in real time.

The digital ecosystem will enable live broadcasts of in-mall activities, performances and prize moments during opening weekend, transforming the shopping environment into an interactive, shared experience. Beyond the launch, the screens will provide a contemporary platform for retailer promotions, community highlights and branded content, bringing a level of digital engagement not previously available in the area.

Interior of New Africa Developments’ Jumbo Mall taking shape as the project nears completion

Economic impact and long-term value

Alongside its retail and entertainment appeal, Jumbo Mall represents a significant economic milestone for the region. The development created approximately 2,500 construction jobs, with an estimated 800 permanent positions supported by the centre once fully operational.

Local contractors and suppliers were actively involved throughout construction, ensuring that economic benefits were retained within the surrounding communities.

The mall has also been designed to operate reliably and efficiently over the long term. It features an extensive solar photovoltaic installation, energy-efficient air-conditioning, LED lighting and water-saving toilets that reduce water usage by up to 70%. A state-of-the-art building management system monitors energy performance in real time, while 100% back-up power ensures uninterrupted trading during load-shedding.

Robin Houghton, managing director of New Africa Developments (NAD)

Robin Houghton, Managing Director of New Africa Developments, says: “Jumbo Mall reflects the company’s broader vision for inclusive, future-fit retail. Secondary cities such as Emalahleni are dynamic, growing markets with clear demand for quality retail infrastructure. Access to thoughtfully designed, contemporary shopping environments should not be limited by geography. Our aim is to create developments that become part of daily life – centres that stimulate trade, support employment and serve as long-term economic anchors.”

‘This one’s for you’

As 19 March approaches, the most important message is that Jumbo Mall has been built with the community in mind. “We are passionate about bringing dignity and opportunity to the communities we serve,” adds van Niekerk. “When shoppers walk into Jumbo Mall for the first time, we want them to feel proud of the quality, proud of the experience and able to call it their own. This one is for Emalahleni.”

Residents are invited to join the four-day opening celebrations from 19 to 22 March 2026 for a first-hand experience of the retail, entertainment and community-focused amenities that Jumbo Mall will bring to the city.

With the countdown officially under way, Jumbo Mall is poised to become a new focal point for shopping, connection and community life in Emalahleni.



