Entries now open for the Reside Awards 2026

Celebrating an expanded vision of excellence in South African residential property.

2025 Affordable Housing Development Winner: Circa Illovo by IHS

The Reside Awards 2026, the premier accolade recognising excellence in South Africa’s residential property sector, has officially opened entries for its fourth annual edition.

The awards ceremony will take place on the evening of 21 May 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, once again forming the centrepiece of the Residential Investment & Development (Reside) Summit. The awards, which draw stiff competition, are held in partnership with Real Estate Investor (REI).

Reflecting the sector’s rapid evolution and growing sophistication, the 2026 awards programme introduces a significantly expanded framework of categories. Now in its fourth year, the keenly contested Reside Awards have become the definitive platform for honouring the projects, companies, and people shaping the future of housing in South Africa. With the entry deadline set for 20 March 2026, the programme broadens its scope to celebrate excellence across the entire residential value chain with greater precision and depth.

Recognising the full spectrum of residential real estate

The Reside Awards were established to elevate standards and spotlight the innovators and leaders who are redefining what’s possible in residential development and property management.

Debbie Tagg, chair of the Reside Summit

For 2026, the awards have undergone their most significant evolution yet, explains Debbie Tagg, chair of the Reside Summit. “This year’s expanded structure allows for both wider and more targeted recognition, ensuring that excellence in every niche is brought into the spotlight. New categories and subcategories enable entrants to find the perfect fit for their achievements.”

The 2026 awards are focused in eight main pillars – design, multifamily, single family, subsidised, specialised, company, people and construction. Within these key themes, over 40 distinct awards reflect the diversity and dynamism of the industry.

All-new design and construction awards

The design category celebrates creative excellence and introduces new awards for Architectural Design Excellence, Interior Design Excellence and Landscape and Outdoor Design.

The construction category is a new pillar dedicated to builders, with awards for Contractor of the Year, across small, medium and large firms, as well as Supplier and Manufacturer of the Year.

Celebrating residential property excellence in all its forms

The multifamily category presents a refined suite of awards for residential developments, including Affordable Housing, Mid-Market, Premium and Luxury Project of the Year.

The single-family category mirrors the multifamily structure and recognises excellence in standalone housing projects across all market segments, from affordable to luxury.

The specialised category acknowledges the growing diversification of the market, with awards for Lifestyle Estate of the Year, Senior Living, Community Scheme, and Student Accommodation – with sub-categories for NSFAS-subsidised and Private or Open Market. It also incorporates awards for finance and investment, including Development Financier, Green Funding and Term Financier of the Year.

The subsidised category highlights inclusive housing and now features detailed sub-categories for Upgraded Informal Settlements, including imminent upgrading, interim basic services, emergency services and rapid relocation. It also includes awards for BNG (RDP), Social Housing and First Home Finance (FLISP) Project of the Year.

The company category introduces new accolades for Residential Estate Agency of the Year, across small, medium and large firms, Residential Property Management Company, PropTech Innovator of the Year and Contributor of the Year.

The people category spotlights individual achievement, with Property Practitioner of the Year across small, medium and large categories, and Contributor of the Year for an individual.

Tagg highlights that a commitment to sustainability, community impact and long-term value remains at the core of the Reside Awards. “Awards are not conferred lightly. Each award is earned on merit, and only entries that meet the judges’ rigorous standards receive honours.”

The awards are judged by a distinguished panel of thought leaders and professionals drawn from across the industry, bringing deep expertise to the process. The judging panel includes:

Corene Breedt-Rammutla, CEO of Core Impact



Miguel Martins, Property Market analyst at Terreno Property Group



Louise Martin, CEO of Estate Living



Alison Tshangana, independent consultant



Thato Ramaili, CEO of Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA)



Neale Petersen, editor at Real Estate Investor Magazine



Alistair Anderson, editor at Property Flash



Retha van Rooyen, author of My Student House



Vuyisani Moss, director of Policy and Research at the Department of Human Settlements



Karabelo Pooe, general manager, National Association of Student Housing Organisations



Marius Muller, co-founder of Soho Properties



Simphiwe Madikizela, professor of Practice at University of Johannesburg



Angela Rivers, general manager of Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association (JPOMA)



Myles Kritzinger, CFO of Burstone Group



Kagisho Mamabolo, CEO of Private Student Housing Association (PSHA)



Solomon Ramalamula, founder and managing director of Take Shape Properties



Kushinga Kambarami, Green & Resilient Built Environment lead for Africa of International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group (IFC Edge)



Chris Mulder, founder and CEO of Crossways Farm Village



Akua Koranteng, partner: Real Estate Advisory & Private Capital of Fund/us.



Abraham Masilo, Gauteng regional ombud of Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS)



Nigel Adriaanse, founder and CEO of Enterprise Development Property Fund (EDPF)

Building on a powerful legacy of excellence

For past winners, the Reside Awards have served as a powerful catalyst for brand visibility, team morale and business growth. Winners join a prestigious community of industry leaders who are setting the benchmarks for quality and innovation in the South African residential landscape, including Ithemba Property Management, Africrest Properties, Calgro M3, Lightstone, Barlow Park Lifestyle Estate, eXp Realty South Africa and Joscho.

Last year’s winners exemplified the innovation and dedication that drive the sector forward.

In the Affordable Housing Development category, Circa Illovo by IHS was honoured for raising the bar in design, value and delivery. Situated in one of Johannesburg’s most sought after districts, the development offers modern, high-quality apartments at prices well below the area average. Its Edge Green Building Certification underscores a clear commitment to sustainability.

Blake Bowden, technical specialist at IHS notes: "Entering the awards was significant for us because it provided an opportunity to showcase International Housing Solutions’ commitment to delivering high‑quality, sustainable, and truly impactful affordable housing to South African communities. Whilst actually winning the Affordable Housing Development of the Year award for the Circa Illovo Development has strengthened our organisation’s credibility, energised our teams, and reinforced our mission to scale green certified developments that meaningfully improve lives across the country.”

In the Student Accommodation category for the private market, Paton House in Pietermaritzburg, developed by Respublica, took top honours for its forward-looking approach to student living.

Nozipho Moakamedi, sales and marketing manager at Respublica comments: “Winning the 2025 Reside Award was a proud moment for Respublica, it validated the hard work, dedication, and standards we uphold in the industry. Being recognised among our peers reinforces our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.”

Tagg adds: “As South Africa navigates the complexities of urbanisation and climate resilience, these awards showcase projects that not only provide shelter but also create thriving, sustainable communities. They have always attracted intense competition from leading names in their fields, and we expect the 2026 awards to be the most fiercely contested yet.”

How to enter and key dates

Entries for the Reside Awards 2026 are now open and will close on 20 March 2026. Submissions are made online via the official Reside Summit website.

The standard entry fee is R2,950 (excl. VAT) per category. Entry fees cover the cost of participation and administration; winners are determined solely on the quality of the submission. Detailed criteria and guidance notes for each category are available on the website to assist entrants in preparing their submissions.



