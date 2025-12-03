Central Park: A new standard in affordable urban living

Central Park is a 648-unit development that redefines affordable urban housing in the heart of Kempton Park’s CBD. Developed by One Property Holdings and project managed by its in-house project management arm, Vertias Project Management, the scheme combines accessible living with integrated retail in a revitalised mini-precinct connected directly to the established Kempton Square shopping centre.

Access to Central Park Residential is through a secure entrance, via the retail mall.

The development reflects One Property Holdings’ strategic focus on value-adding urban regeneration projects in key commuter and retail nodes. “Our vision for Central Park was to meet the pressing demand for safe, affordable and dignified housing in an area that has long been underserved,” said Werner Franck, MD of Vertias Development and the development manager for the project. “We saw the potential to transform an underutilised city block into a vibrant, connected and secure mixed-use environment that makes a real difference to residents and the community.”

Central Park balances affordability with a secure, well-managed environment.

Transforming an underutilised site into a living asset

The site, previously home to the old post office and left vacant following its demolition, formed part of the land parcel acquired with Kempton Square. Recognising its strategic location—directly opposite Arwyp Hospital, near OR Tambo International Airport and adjacent to major public transport routes—One Property Holdings identified the site as ideal for residential development.

A key enabler of the project was the availability of structured parking in the adjacent Kempton Square basement. By registering a servitude and tunnelling beneath the surface to link this parking facility with the new residential complex, the team avoided the cost and complexity of developing dedicated, structured on-site parking. This innovation not only saved significantly on capital expenditure, but also enabled the development to prioritise pedestrian-friendly design and connectivity via a direct pedestrian access link. Unused parking space around the site itself has effectively been recycled to enable a better use of space.

Braai and recreation facilities are provided on the roof.

Retail integration and commuter flow: designed for the way people move

Urban footpath patterns strongly influenced the development layout regarding the retail component. “We aimed to maintain the natural flow of foot traffic across the site in the design of the new mall area on the ground floor, along the familiar routes people have used to access the public transport hub nearby,” said Franck.

The result is Central Park Mall, a new enclosed retail strip on the ground floor of the residential development, providing a direct, sheltered link between Central Park and Kempton Square. Street-facing retail units activate the public edge along the main pedestrian route to the nearby taxi and bus ranks, enhancing convenience and security for commuters.

The integration with Kempton Square adds a strong retail offering that includes national tenants such as Pick n Pay, Clicks, Ackermans, Mr Price, and banks including Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank and Capitec Bank—further supporting the day-to-day needs of Central Park residents.

Living units feature good quality finishes, which provide durability and visual appeal.

A safer, dignified environment for city living

Security and comfort were core design priorities. Entry into the residential component is from Central Park Mall itself, and is tightly controlled via biometric turnstiles and CCTV-monitored access points. Residents pass through a secure reception area, featuring 24-hour security, glass turnstiles and lift access. “Our goal was simple,” said Franck. “We wanted a mother and her children to feel a sense of relief and safety when they stepped into this space.”

Central Park offers amenities tailored to quality urban living: a secure and well-designed children’s play area, braai and entertainment spaces, an action soccer field, washing lines, fibre-ready connectivity with free uncapped Wi-Fi, and direct mall access. These features cater to residents seeking both affordability and a respectable, well-managed environment.

Central Park provides a modern living space on what was once an underutilised site.

Innovative building techniques

In its commitment to building smarter, Central Park employed Hebel AAC blocks for the internal structure—an advanced autoclaved aerated concrete solution that is fire-resistant, thermally efficient and lightweight. The blocks, sourced locally from manufacturers in Cape Town and Gauteng, contributed to a 30% saving on structural components, according to the project’s engineers.

The use of Hebel blocks also allowed for rapid, consistent construction with a proprietary adhesive system that replaces traditional mortar. Internally, the team went beyond the notion that durable finishes can't be attractive. They introduced cost-effective finishes that are robust yet visually appealing, creating an environment residents can feel proud to call home. Long passages were treated as design opportunities, with patterned Nutec ceiling panels that conceal services while breaking up the visual length of the corridors, complemented by splashes of colour for warmth and interest. Pause areas with benches and greenery encourage social interaction, and openings for natural light and ventilation soften the spaces while reducing energy use.

The play area is safely fenced off and playfully decorated around the perimeter.

Smart systems support sustainability and affordability

Central Park was designed with operational efficiency in mind. Motion-activated LED lighting in common areas reduces electricity usage, while a rooftop heat pump system ensures immediate hot water access with separate hot and cold water metering. This gives residents control over usage and costs.

Municipal water supply challenges were addressed through the installation of 120,000 litres of backup water storage, ensuring at least one day of uninterrupted supply during outages. The development also includes a standby generator supporting lifts and security systems during load-shedding. Just recently, a rooftop solar photovoltaic system was installed and is now operational.

In-unit features include granite countertops, durable MDF cabinetry, stoves as standard in each unit, and space for washing machines. These choices reflect a commitment to long-term quality rather than short-term cost-cutting.

Innovative use of recycled plastic products

Phase 3 of the project introduced a unique recycled material developed by Infinite Industries, a company pioneering the reuse of plastics that are typically unrecyclable — such as toothpaste tubes and similar multi-layered waste. These materials are transformed into versatile plastic boards that can be adapted for a variety of applications. At Central Park, the boards were used to create custom benches and tables for common areas, skirting boards in the passage areas, and colourful, playful cut-outs in the shape of pencils and other figures for the play areas and fencing. These elements not only add character and colour but also reflect a commitment to sustainability and local innovation. Infinite Industries’ work was recently recognised with both gold and silver awards from the South African Plastics Recycling Organisation (Sapro) in both 2024 and 2025.

Supporting local community participation

From the outset, the development team made a deliberate effort to involve the local community in a meaningful way. “A community liaison officer was appointed in partnership with the local ward councillor, and subcontractors were encouraged to employ local labour wherever possible,” said Franck. Although not bound by government requirements, the team voluntarily adopted and adapted the 30% local participation guideline, ensuring opportunities for skills development and job creation without compromising the quality of the work. This approach reflects the developer’s belief that, where possible, projects should uplift the communities they serve — especially when those communities are also future customers.

One Property Holdings: activating urban potential

Central Park exemplifies One Property Holdings’ broader mission: identifying underperforming or underutilised urban spaces and turning them into places that generate sustainable revenue, serve communities, and enhance the built environment.

With a proven track record in rural and other retail development, particularly in areas serving lower-income markets and transport hubs, One Property Holdings combines entrepreneurial vision with operational capacity across project management, leasing and property management, including legal support and asset management and all-inclusive, turnkey project delivery. The company’s hands-on approach allows it to unlock long-term value through thoughtful, inclusive and strategic property investment.

“Central Park is more than just a building,” said Franck. “It’s a catalyst for positive change in the CBD—creating safety, connectivity, and dignity in the urban fabric of Kempton Park.”