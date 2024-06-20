How to mitigate external challenges that hamper your career success

To develop a mitigating strategy, we need to be clear about which factors outside our control affect our career success and our workplace sustainability.

What are these factors, both locally and globally?

International and local economic growth and market fluctuations

Country’s economic growth and market fluctuations and industry-specific challenges

Load shedding, cable theft and unreliable energy supply

Water crises

Erratic weather patterns

Damage to fibre optic cables resulting in disrupted internet usage

Militants interfering with cargo ships reaching ports of destination

Rather than succumbing to these challenges, we can adopt proactive strategies to counter their impacts and prosper in our professional journey.

Embrace remote work and establish robust backup plans

The advent of remote work has underscored the necessity of having effective backup solutions. Equip yourself with essential mobile work tools, such as a portable WiFi device, a reliable power bank, and a durable laptop—additionally, scout for alternative working locations, like co-working spaces. Ensure you always have a plan B to kick start.

Prioritise effective communication and flexibility

Maintaining clear and open lines of communication is paramount when facing external work disruptions. Keep your stakeholders informed about potential delays and be willing to adjust deadlines and workflows as required. Taking the initiative and suggesting viable alternatives can significantly reduce the stress associated with these interruptions, not only for yourself but also for your co-workers and superiors.

Seek opportunities in diversity

Maintain a mindset that looks for hidden advantages, as obstacles can lead to unexpected opportunities. Reframe challenges into economic possibilities and growth. Keep in mind that obstacles are not roadblocks.

Formulate detailed contingency plans

Prepare for unforeseen disruptions by creating detailed contingency strategies. Determine the most critical tasks and devise plans to ensure these can proceed uninterrupted. It is fundamental to have substitute measures for vital resources such as power and water supply.

Remain informed and agile

Staying abreast of current events and planned interruptions, such as maintenance schedules, load shedding or election dates, allows you to pre-emptively adjust your professional and personal plans. Agility in response to changing circumstances is paramount in maintaining productivity and minimising stress.

Cultivate a strong support network

Building and nurturing a network of supportive colleagues, mentors, and friends is invaluable. This network can provide not just emotional support but also practical advice and assistance during challenging times.

By adopting these strategies, our South African workforce can more effectively navigate external barriers, ensuring that their career trajectory remains positive and resilient in the face of adversity and enhancing economic growth.

PS: Is your power bank fully charged?