Career Advice

Subscribe & Follow

    How to mitigate external challenges that hamper your career success

    By Auguste Coetzer, issued by People Power Placement
    22 Jul 2024
    22 Jul 2024
    To develop a mitigating strategy, we need to be clear about which factors outside our control affect our career success and our workplace sustainability.
    How to mitigate external challenges that hamper your career success

    What are these factors, both locally and globally?

    • International and local economic growth and market fluctuations
    • Country’s economic growth and market fluctuations and industry-specific challenges
    • Load shedding, cable theft and unreliable energy supply
    • Water crises
    • Erratic weather patterns
    • Damage to fibre optic cables resulting in disrupted internet usage
    • Militants interfering with cargo ships reaching ports of destination

    Rather than succumbing to these challenges, we can adopt proactive strategies to counter their impacts and prosper in our professional journey. 

    Embrace remote work and establish robust backup plans

    The advent of remote work has underscored the necessity of having effective backup solutions. Equip yourself with essential mobile work tools, such as a portable WiFi device, a reliable power bank, and a durable laptop—additionally, scout for alternative working locations, like co-working spaces. Ensure you always have a plan B to kick start. 

    Prioritise effective communication and flexibility

    Maintaining clear and open lines of communication is paramount when facing external work disruptions. Keep your stakeholders informed about potential delays and be willing to adjust deadlines and workflows as required. Taking the initiative and suggesting viable alternatives can significantly reduce the stress associated with these interruptions, not only for yourself but also for your co-workers and superiors.  

    Seek opportunities in diversity

    Maintain a mindset that looks for hidden advantages, as obstacles can lead to unexpected opportunities. Reframe challenges into economic possibilities and growth. Keep in mind that obstacles are not roadblocks.

    Formulate detailed contingency plans

    Prepare for unforeseen disruptions by creating detailed contingency strategies. Determine the most critical tasks and devise plans to ensure these can proceed uninterrupted. It is fundamental to have substitute measures for vital resources such as power and water supply. 

    Remain informed and agile

    Staying abreast of current events and planned interruptions, such as maintenance schedules, load shedding or election dates, allows you to pre-emptively adjust your professional and personal plans. Agility in response to changing circumstances is paramount in maintaining productivity and minimising stress.

    Cultivate a strong support network

    Building and nurturing a network of supportive colleagues, mentors, and friends is invaluable. This network can provide not just emotional support but also practical advice and assistance during challenging times.

    By adopting these strategies, our South African workforce can more effectively navigate external barriers, ensuring that their career trajectory remains positive and resilient in the face of adversity and enhancing economic growth.

    PS:  Is your power bank fully charged?

    About Auguste Coetzer

    Operating since 1990, Auguste (Gusti) Coetzer is the doyenne of executive search in the Sub-Saharan Africa recruitment industry and is the founder and CEO of People Power Placements SA, trading as Auguste Coetzer Executive Recruitment.



