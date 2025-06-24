YouthMonth: Sindiswa Balintulo on youth empowerment and thriving in multigenerational workplaces

Sindiswa Sweetness Balintulo – human resource officer at Quickloc8 - wasn’t always planning on a career in HR. In fact, she had applied to several fields while waiting for a space in teaching, and was subsequently accepted into HR management.

“At first, I planned to change courses the following year,” Balintulo explains. “I even spoke to my lecturer about it. But as I started engaging with the modules — especially personnel management — I began enjoying the course. I also started learning more about the different careers within HR, and everything changed. I realised that this path was meant for me.”

Today, Balintulo is a proud graduate of Walter Sisulu University with a Diploma in HR Management. She also holds an an Advanced Diploma in Human Resources from the Business Management Training college.

While her transition into the working world was not without its struggles, she persevered.

“Like many graduates, I faced the challenge of limited job opportunities in HR, but I stayed focused. In November 2022, I joined Quickloc8 as an intern, and by March 2023, I was actively involved in interviews, learning company processes, and discovering my strengths,” Balintulo says.

“One of the areas I’ve enjoyed the most in HR is policy training — helping employees understand their rights, responsibilities, and the company’s values. I believe that when people are informed, communication becomes easier and the workplace runs more smoothly. It also builds trust between employees and management, reduces conflict, and creates a culture of accountability where everyone knows what is expected of them.

“What helped me grow into leadership is my willingness to learn, strong communication, respect, and a positive attitude. I believe in leading with purpose, staying open to feedback, and creating a work environment where people feel supported and valued,” she continues.

“Challenges will always be there, but you don’t need a thick skin — you need a thinking mind, a learning heart, and the ability to communicate well. That’s what helps you grow and lead.”

This Youth Month, Balintulo reminds young workers of their employee rights and offers advice on how to build a cohesive multigenerational workforce.

What are some of the biggest challenges youth face in the workplace today, and how can they overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges young people face in the workplace is the lack of proper support, mentorship, and clear guidance. Many enter the workplace full of excitement but quickly feel lost because no one takes the time to guide or support them.

Communication is also a major barrier — many are afraid to ask questions or raise concerns for fear of being disliked, dismissed, or treated unfairly. In some cases, they are treated unfairly, and even HR fails to protect them — often for the sake of keeping their job. As a result, some employees begin to accept that this is just how management is.

My advice: Don’t be afraid to speak up, and don’t give up. If HR or management isn't addressing your grievance or resolving the matter through proper internal processes, remember you still have external options — such as the CCMA or the Department of Labour.

For career growth, keep learning and surround yourself with people who are willing to mentor and guide you. Growth happens when you’re willing to ask, learn, and adapt.

Young people aren't always aware of their rights in the workplace... What is one thing you want them all to know?

I want every young person to know that they have the right to a fair and safe work environment.

You deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, regardless of your position. Never feel like your voice doesn’t matter — your concerns are valid, and you have the right to ask questions and understand your contract, your pay, your benefits, and how decisions about your job are made.

Learning is very important. The internet has made things easier and now you can google employee rights, but make sure you also check your responsibilities.

How do we achieve a cohesive corporate culture in a multigenerational workplace?

It starts with mutual respect, understanding, and open communication. Each generation brings unique strengths and perspectives. When we create a culture where everyone feels safe to share ideas, listen to one another, and stay open to learning, we build unity. It’s not about age; it’s about attitude and alignment toward a common goal.

It’s also important to know your company’s values. Most organisations uphold values like respect, trust, communication, and teamwork. Understanding and practicing these values helps everyone contribute to a stronger workplace culture.

What do you believe older generations can learn from younger ones?

Older generations can learn adaptability and openness to change from younger employees. Today’s youth are quick to embrace technology, think creatively, and challenge traditional ways of doing things. Their energy brings fresh solutions to long-standing problems and helps drive innovation.

Change is essential for business growth and improved productivity. It’s important that older generations remain open and willing to transition to new ways of working.

Instead of resisting change, they should allow young people the time and space to guide and support them in adopting new tools and methods. Learning is a two-way street, and when generations work together, everyone benefits.

What is your advice to young graduates joining the working world?

Be patient with yourself. You don’t have to know everything on day one. Focus on learning, ask for help when you need it, and stay curious.

Your growth is a journey. Don’t compare yourself to others, show up, do your best, and stay true to your values. The right opportunities will come when you stay committed and consistent.