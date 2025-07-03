WomensMonth: Don’t wait for permission to lead - Samantha-Jane Gravett, director, Robert Walters Africa

As a purpose-driven leader with a deep passion for people and potential, Samantha-Jane Gravett admits that she, like many others in recruitment, didn’t plan this career path…

Samantha-Jane Gravett, director, Robert Walters Africa

“I stumbled into it and quickly realised I’d found my calling,” she professes.

“What captivated me was the chance to make a real difference: helping individuals grow their careers while enabling businesses to thrive.

“Today, I lead Robert Walters Africa, where I focus on building meaningful connections, driving innovation, and shaping the future of work across the continent.”

This Women’s Month, we talk to Gravett, director at Robert Walters Africa, about the most valuable tools women in leadership have, how to stand out in the job market and support each other in the workplace...

What are some of the challenges you’ve faced as a woman in leadership, and how did you overcome them?

One of the most significant challenges has been navigating spaces where leadership was traditionally male-dominated.

Early in my career, I often felt the pressure to prove myself - to be competent, confident, but not “too assertive.” I overcame this by staying grounded in my values, building strong support networks, and focusing on delivering results.

Over time, I’ve learned that authenticity, empathy, and resilience are not just personal strengths - they’re powerful leadership tools. Being a woman in leadership isn’t a barrier; it’s a unique advantage.

How can women better support other women in the workplace?

Support starts with intention.

We need to actively lift each other up - through mentorship, advocacy, and by creating space for every voice to be heard. Celebrating each other’s wins, sharing knowledge, and challenging biases together can create a ripple effect.

When women champion women, we foster cultures of trust, collaboration, and growth.

What can women do to positively stand out among male applicants in the job market?

Lead with authenticity and confidence. Women bring unique perspectives, emotional intelligence, and collaborative strengths - all of which are increasingly valued in today’s workplace.

I encourage women to boldly highlight their achievements, invest in continuous learning, and build strong personal brands. Own your story, showcase your impact, and let your voice be heard.

If you could change one thing in the corporate world to help women succeed, what would it be?

I’d redefine how we measure success. Traditional corporate metrics often overlook the value of empathy, collaboration, and emotional intelligence - areas where women frequently excel.

By broadening our definition of success, we create space for more inclusive leadership and empower women to thrive without having to conform to outdated norms.

Who do you view as female changemakers and role models in the corporate world?

There are so many - from global icons like Indra Nooyi and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to local trailblazers across Africa who are quietly reshaping leadership in their communities.

I’m also inspired daily by the women I work with - resilient, passionate professionals who lead with heart and purpose. Changemakers aren’t just in the headlines - they’re in our teams, our networks, and our lives.

What is your message to young women this Women’s Month?

You are enough. You are powerful. And your voice matters. Don’t wait for permission to lead - step into your potential, ask bold questions, and build the future you want to see. Surround yourself with people who lift you up, stay curious, and never underestimate the impact you can make.

This Women’s Month - and every month - know that you belong, and the world needs your brilliance.