Beyond the hustle: The quiet revolution of women redefining strength and success in South Africa

In South Africa, Heritage Month is a time to celebrate our rich and diverse cultures. Beyond the traditional festivities though, a more subtle shift is happening - a kind of cultural revolution driven by women. For decades, the "strong woman" archetype has been a source of immense pride, embodying resilience and the ability to persevere against all odds. Yet, this strength often comes with a significant emotional and physical cost, leaving many women feeling drained and silently burdened. The next generation is now rewriting this narrative, moving away from this archetype and forging a new kind of community. This cultural pivot is about embracing subcultures - groups of people with common identities, values, and attitudes - where women find a sense of belonging in their new, shared understanding of strength.

The quiet revolution of self-preservation

The emerging trends are at the heart of the "Her and Now: Insights into the Women of South Africa 2025" report by 1st for Women. As Jill Snijman, head of marketing at 1st for Women, notes, "South African women are redefining what it means to be powerful. In a world that demands constant productivity, more women are choosing a different path. This is a move away from the 'strong woman' archetype and into a new subculture of self-preservation and well-being." This evolution is a quiet rebellion against the societal pressure to "handle everything," a phenomenon where women are choosing to prioritise their mental and emotional well-being without sacrificing their ambition or freedom.

This societal shift has significant implications for the workplace, challenging traditional corporate structures and leadership models. Snijman adds, "The report indicates that while financial security is a key goal, a 'peaceful, balanced daily life' is a top priority, with a notable 45% of women prioritising this over career advancement. This is a move away from a 'hustle culture' mentality toward a more sustainable and intentional approach to work. It’s also evident in the rise of the gig economy which offers women the ability to own their own time, allowing them the freedom to rest and reset as needed without having to be 'always on.'”

This quiet revolution is reshaping workplaces by prioritising holistic well-being, and it is being driven from within," says Snijman. "Women are not waiting for institutional change; they are actively building alternative frameworks for professional support, such as female-led entrepreneurship and networks of mutual support. The report highlights that women are actively 'building the future they want to see,' which means companies that fail to evolve will be left behind by this transformative movement.”

The ambitious resilience of domestic workers

The 8th Annual Report on Domestic Worker Pay and Working Conditions highlights just how tough the realities are for many domestic workers - from wages that fall short of the cost of living to the mental strain of carrying entire households on their shoulders. But it also reveals something just as important: resilience and ambition. The survey showed that 39% of respondents are already studying - whether through academic institutions, practical courses, or free self-study. A remarkable 86% want to study further, and 80% have expressed interest in training for elder care in particular.

"That tells us something powerful: women are not waiting for change, they are driving it. They are investing their limited time and resources into building new skills, opening doors to better-paying, more stable careers, and effectively rewriting their futures. In a sector that remains overlooked and undervalued, this level of ambition cannot go unnoticed. It’s now up to businesses and policymakers to match their determination by creating real pathways for skills development and income-generating opportunities. When women take their power back, entire communities move forward," says Lourandi Kriel, CEO of Sweepsouth.

Purpose-built career development

This transformative movement is pushing businesses to rethink their approach to career development, advocating for a more balanced and intentional strategy - especially when it comes to empowering women. Ursula Fear, senior talent program manager at Salesforce, highlights this shift: “The cultural pivot away from ‘hustle culture’ is a powerful signal for companies.”

“At the heart of this change is the concept of "fit-for-purpose training," which prioritises tailored learning experiences designed to equip individuals with the precise skills, knowledge, and abilities needed to excel in specific roles. This approach moves beyond generic, one-size-fits-all programs to foster an environment where women can thrive, building their careers and skills seamlessly as part of their everyday work life.”

“For Salesforce, Fear continues, “this means cultivating a culture of continuous learning that’s deeply embedded into the flow of work - not treated as an extra task. When companies create space for daily growth and empower individuals to take charge of their development, they are not just upskilling their workforce – they are validating and supporting their employees’ desire for a more intentional, balanced life.”

“Ultimately, the move toward flexible, supportive environments that prioritise continuous development over rigid, formal training programs is showing far greater success in building the critical skills needed in today’s digital economy. With Salesforce’s global reach, this approach is empowering more women to thrive, opening doors to sought-after skills and creating job opportunities worldwide,” concludes Fear.

A new era of financial independence

This quiet revolution is also evident in the property market, where women are taking control of their financial futures at an earlier age than ever before. BetterBond's data reveals a significant shift in homeownership patterns, showing that women are prioritising financial independence over traditional societal expectations.

“Women are no longer waiting for marriage or a career milestone to invest in a home. This is about more than just buying property; it's about a fundamental shift in values," says Bradd Bendall, BetterBond's national head of sales. "We're seeing a marked increase in homeownership by women on their own or jointly with men, a trend that is particularly strong among younger buyers under the age of 40."

This younger generation of women is rewriting the narrative of what success looks like. The data shows that the percentage of home loan applications submitted by women has climbed steadily, with a notable reversal in age demographics. In 2021, most of BetterBond's applications from women came from those over 40. Now, just four years later, over 53% of women applicants are under 40. In stark contrast, male applicants are still predominantly over 40.

This ambition is especially visible in the entry-level housing market, where single women significantly outnumber men as buyers in the under-R1m price range. "They are actively building the future they want to see, one that is not dependent on others," concludes Bendall. "This is a powerful statement about their ambition, resilience, and quiet determination to forge a path that is uniquely their own."

This quiet revolution represents a powerful and necessary transformation, where South African women are creating new subcultures to reclaim their narratives and redefine what a successful, meaningful life looks like. By listening to their voices and understanding their evolving needs - from prioritising well-being in the workplace to embracing the flexibility of the gig economy - businesses and communities can partner with them on this journey. This will create a future where strength, softness, and success can coexist for generations to come.