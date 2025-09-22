South Africa
    UbuntuAtTheTable: A nationwide movement to rebuild community through shared meals

    Issued by Inscape
    22 Sep 2025
    22 Sep 2025
    This Heritage Day, South Africans are invited to take part in a powerful new initiative that celebrates our rich cultural mosaic and encourages true connection: UbuntuAtTheTable.

    Launched in collaboration with Love Cities and Inscape Education Group, the campaign calls on individuals, families, schools, businesses, and communities across the country to host meals, from braais and potjies to picnics and potlucks, as a way to reconnect, share stories, and embrace unity through diversity.

    Why UbuntuAtTheTable?

    UbuntuAtTheTable: A nationwide movement to rebuild community through shared meals

    South Africa is a nation of extraordinary heritage and diversity, yet communities often feel fractured and disconnected. UbuntuAtTheTable responds to this challenge with a simple but deeply meaningful act: gathering around a shared table.

    “Rebuilding a nation begins in the heart of its people.” – Unknown

    By inviting people to sit down together, listen, laugh, and share, UbuntuAtTheTable sparks a sense of belonging and creates the opportunity to celebrate our differences while finding strength in what we hold in common.

    “South Africa's potential will be unlocked when we discover that we are strong together – and this movement aims to dismantle the narrative of division in exchange for one of unity. It's time to arise and build together!” – Matt Hogarty, founder of Love Cities

    How it works

    UbuntuAtTheTable will take place nationwide throughout the week of 22 to 28 September, with the main event scheduled for Heritage Day, 24 September 2025.

    Tables can be hosted anywhere: in homes, offices, schools, neighbourhoods, churches, community halls, or parks. Everyone qualifies. If you eat, you belong.

    Participants can register to host a table at www.lovecities.org.za and will receive a free digital hosting toolkit with event posters, invitations, social media graphics, printable table talk prompts, icebreaker games, signage, recipe-sharing cards, and more.

    About Love Cities

    Love Cities is a non-profit movement dedicated to “loving our cities back to life”. Through people-powered, grassroots initiatives, they inspire South Africans to reimagine public life, reclaim shared spaces, and strengthen communities. UbuntuAtTheTable is their latest nationwide campaign to spark belonging and unity through connection, conversation, and culture.

    About Inscape Education Group

    As a leading creative education institution, Inscape Education Group empowers the next generation of designers and thinkers to create with purpose. Inscape’s involvement in UbuntuAtTheTable reflects its commitment to design not only as a career but as a way of shaping society. Together with Love Cities, Inscape is championing the idea that creativity and connection can rebuild fractured communities.

    Join the Movement

    UbuntuAtTheTable is not just about food, it’s about people. Whether you’re hosting a simple pap and gravy meal with neighbours, a braai with colleagues, or a feast of family favourites, your table becomes part of a nationwide tapestry of unity.

    Register your table: www.lovecities.org.za.

    Share your stories online with the hashtags #UbuntuAtTheTable #LoveCities #WeAreInscape #SpiritOfUbuntu #TasteOfMzansi #UnitedInDiversity #CommunityInAction

    Media contact: Love Cities | az.gro.seiticevol@olleh | www.lovecities.org.za

    Read more: Heritage Day, Inscape Education Group
    Inscape
    Inscape Press Office is the official communications channel of Inscape Education Group, sharing news, events, and thought leadership from one of South Africa’s leading Private Higher Education institutions. We connect media, industry, and community with stories of innovation, impact, and design for a better future.
