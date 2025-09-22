UbuntuAtTheTable: A nationwide movement to rebuild community through shared meals

Top stories
Marketing & Media
Retail
Finance
ESG & Sustainability
ICT
Education
Entrepreneurship
Latest jobs
|Event Stylist
|Johannesburg
|Urbantonic
|18 Aug
|Events FOH and Staffing Manager
|Cape Town
|Urbantonic
|1 Aug
Launched in collaboration with Love Cities and Inscape Education Group, the campaign calls on individuals, families, schools, businesses, and communities across the country to host meals, from braais and potjies to picnics and potlucks, as a way to reconnect, share stories, and embrace unity through diversity.
South Africa is a nation of extraordinary heritage and diversity, yet communities often feel fractured and disconnected. UbuntuAtTheTable responds to this challenge with a simple but deeply meaningful act: gathering around a shared table.
By inviting people to sit down together, listen, laugh, and share, UbuntuAtTheTable sparks a sense of belonging and creates the opportunity to celebrate our differences while finding strength in what we hold in common.
UbuntuAtTheTable will take place nationwide throughout the week of 22 to 28 September, with the main event scheduled for Heritage Day, 24 September 2025.
Tables can be hosted anywhere: in homes, offices, schools, neighbourhoods, churches, community halls, or parks. Everyone qualifies. If you eat, you belong.
Participants can register to host a table at www.lovecities.org.za and will receive a free digital hosting toolkit with event posters, invitations, social media graphics, printable table talk prompts, icebreaker games, signage, recipe-sharing cards, and more.
Love Cities is a non-profit movement dedicated to “loving our cities back to life”. Through people-powered, grassroots initiatives, they inspire South Africans to reimagine public life, reclaim shared spaces, and strengthen communities. UbuntuAtTheTable is their latest nationwide campaign to spark belonging and unity through connection, conversation, and culture.
As a leading creative education institution, Inscape Education Group empowers the next generation of designers and thinkers to create with purpose. Inscape’s involvement in UbuntuAtTheTable reflects its commitment to design not only as a career but as a way of shaping society. Together with Love Cities, Inscape is championing the idea that creativity and connection can rebuild fractured communities.
UbuntuAtTheTable is not just about food, it’s about people. Whether you’re hosting a simple pap and gravy meal with neighbours, a braai with colleagues, or a feast of family favourites, your table becomes part of a nationwide tapestry of unity.
Register your table: www.lovecities.org.za.
Share your stories online with the hashtags #UbuntuAtTheTable #LoveCities #WeAreInscape #SpiritOfUbuntu #TasteOfMzansi #UnitedInDiversity #CommunityInAction
Media contact: Love Cities | az.gro.seiticevol@olleh | www.lovecities.org.za
|Event Stylist
|Johannesburg
|Urbantonic
|18 Aug
|Events FOH and Staffing Manager
|Cape Town
|Urbantonic
|1 Aug