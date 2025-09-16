Subscribe & Follow
White Star invites you to braai with us at the Big Save World Record Braai Day!
The ambitious plan? To set a new world record for the greatest number of people braaiing at the same time. White Star is the ultimate companion to the braai, adding that perfect white and fluffy pap that completes every South African braai plate.
The event comprises of two stages, and your Full-Day Pass, available through www.howler.co.za, gives you access to both.
First, the Big Braai from 10am to 12pm and then the Festival Fun will start at 12pm and continue until 8pm!
Big Braai
If you are one of the lucky 2,500 braaiers you will get:
At exactly 10am, 2,500 braai enthusiasts will light their fires and cook together in a thrilling five-minute blitz, creating what promises to be the largest public braai ever held! While the scheduled window is two hours, the actual cooking will be a quick, spectacular event.
Festival Fun (12pm – 8pm)
Once the record has been claimed, the party really kicks off, with:
White Star’s reputation as a leading South African maize meal is built on more than just quality; it represents family warmth, cultural heritage, and the joy of sharing traditional meals. Known for producing white and fluffy pap, White Star is the clever choice to accompany the thousands of braais on the day.
“White Star stands for togetherness and celebrating our roots through food,” says Jonita Cuff, marketing manager for White Star. “Being part of this record-breaking braai brings our values to life. We are thrilled to offer South Africans a taste of tradition at such a memorable gathering.”
Participants will receive complimentary White Star pap to enjoy alongside their braai fare. The entertainment lineup also includes a lively Cook-Off at the White Star marquee, where ‘Ishaka Ilembe’ actor Zambani Mbatha will take on acclaimed artist Azana, with comedian Lesego “The Funny Chef” hosting the fun-filled showdown.
Plus, throughout the event, White Star enthusiasts can enter to win exciting prizes, adding to their full experience.
Full-Day Passes are available now through www.howler.co.za. Don’t miss this chance to take part in South Africa’s biggest braai ever!
Celebrate community, culture, and great food with White Star at the Big Save World Record Braai Day. Stay connected and follow the fun on Instagram and Facebook @whitestarsupermaizemeal.
For media enquiries, please contact: OnPoint PR | Lungile Nyembe | az.oc.rptniopno@elignul
