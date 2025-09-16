White Star invites you to braai with us at the Big Save World Record Braai Day!

This Heritage Day, 24 September, Loftus Versfeld Stadium will come alive with the smell of sizzling wors and the sound of laughter, as South Africans unite for the Big Save World Record Braai Day. White Star is proud to be the official pap partner of this historic event and invites everyone to share in the excitement.

The ambitious plan? To set a new world record for the greatest number of people braaiing at the same time. White Star is the ultimate companion to the braai, adding that perfect white and fluffy pap that completes every South African braai plate.

The event comprises of two stages, and your Full-Day Pass, available through www.howler.co.za, gives you access to both.

First, the Big Braai from 10am to 12pm and then the Festival Fun will start at 12pm and continue until 8pm!

Big Braai

If you are one of the lucky 2,500 braaiers you will get:



A portion of delicious wors



A fresh roll or a portion of White Star pap



A branded apron to keep as a souvenir



A pair of tongs, yours to take home



Access to a braai station, already lit and prepared for cooking At exactly 10am, 2,500 braai enthusiasts will light their fires and cook together in a thrilling five-minute blitz, creating what promises to be the largest public braai ever held! While the scheduled window is two hours, the actual cooking will be a quick, spectacular event. Festival Fun (12pm – 8pm) Once the record has been claimed, the party really kicks off, with:



Stellar live sets from Mi Casa, GoodLuck, Booshle G, and others



An adults-only beer garden (18+ with ID checks)



An array of food trucks and beverage vendors to explore

