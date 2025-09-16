Exclusive Glenfiddich 16YO celebrates Aston Martin F1 partnership

Glenfiddich has launched a limited edition Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old Single Malt to honour its multi-year global partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One Team.

Crafted from a meticulous marriage of American oak wine casks, new American barrels, and second-fill bourbon casks, the Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old reflects the spirit of the two brands who share a deep commitment to precision, performance, and innovation.

With rich aromas of maple syrup, caramelised ginger, and biscuity cheesecake base, the Glenfiddich 16YO opens with indulgent sweetness before revealing layers of fresh fruit salad and Chantilly cream.

"At Glenfiddich, we’re committed to creating exceptional whiskies that honour tradition while embracing innovation,” says Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich’s master distiller.

“The Glenfiddich 16-Year-Old is a true testament to this philosophy. It combines craftsmanship and precision in a whisky that invites exploration and discovery, much like the journey of our partnership with Aston Martin Formula One Team. It’s a celebration of blending tradition with the thrill of innovation."

A fusion of craft and character

The Speyside distillery announced an exclusive long-term partnership with Aston Martin Formula One Team in November 2024 – bringing together the two brands renowned for their heritage, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

The partnership launched at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One Team toasted this new collaboration which celebrates mastery and design.

“We are thrilled to unveil this limited edition bottling in celebration of our partnership Aston Martin Formula One Team. Through this collaboration we invite enthusiasts worldwide to engage with these iconic brands in bold new ways and create memorable moments that reach far beyond the racetrack. This limited-edition bottling is just the beginning as we continue to write the next chapter together,” adds Claudia Falcone, global brand director at Glenfiddich.

Locally, a trophy worth chasing

In South Africa, the Glenfiddich 16YO will be activated through a targeted luxury campaign designed to celebrate the whisky’s rarity and racing spirit.

This includes the highly anticipated Club 1959 lifestyle event, which will coincide with the Formula One semi-finals in October to celebrate Glenfiddich’s global partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One Team by bringing to life a local, highly anticipated lifestyle off track experience the night before the big race.

“South African whisky lovers are seeking brands with authenticity, craft, and a compelling story,” says Søren Hagh, CEO of William Grant & Sons. “This release delivers on all three. The Glenfiddich 16YO is a collector’s item and a celebration of excellence, purpose-built for those who live with passion and precision.”

This exclusive release is available in South Africa at leading retail stores nationwide while stocks last.