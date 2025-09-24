Heritage Day 2025: Free access for all at Zeitz Mocaa

This Heritage Day, Wednesday, 24 September 2025, free entry to the museum all day. From 10 am to 6 pm, visitors can enjoy a dynamic programme of art, culture, and community activities designed for all ages.

Heritage Day 2024. Image supplied

Multilingual architecture tours, presented in Afrikaans, English, isiXhosa, isiZulu, SiSwati and Tshivenda, will focus on the 101-year history of the Grain Silo and its remarkable transformation into the world-class museum we know today, offering unique insights into the heritage of this iconic building.

Families and individuals can participate in hands-on workshops that spark creativity and imagination.

The Silo Tote Bag workshop invites teenagers, adults, and families to create personalised bags inspired by the museum’s distinctive silos, while the Soaring Silos Windsock Kite workshop gives children the chance to design and fly colourful kites in celebration of heritage and artistic freedom.

These sessions, held throughout the day, ensure there is something for every age group to enjoy.

Zeitz Mocaa Members will enjoy special access with an exclusive conversation featuring Albie Sachs, who will reflect on his exhibition Spring is Rebellious: The Art & Life of Albie Sachs and share his thoughts on the importance of heritage and the arts.

Members will also have the opportunity to purchase Spring Is Rebellious merchandise and get it autographed by Albie Sachs himself, access the Members’ Lounge, and enjoy additional benefits, including priority entry on the day.

Those wishing to avoid queues and experience the museum all year round can sign up for membership, which offers unlimited access, family-friendly engagements, and other exclusive benefits.

The museum’s Atrium and Rooftop Terrace will be transformed into lively social spaces, with an outdoor food market serving local flavours and live musical performances that bring the spirit of Heritage Day to life.

The day’s programme will also include a performance by Thanda Choir, a Khayelitsha-based ensemble that brings together young voices in a celebration of music and community. “Heritage Day is a day of celebration but also of remembrance, acknowledging the sacrifices made by others so that we can enjoy our freedom and our diverse cultures side by side.

"At Zeitz Mocaa, a sanctuary for artists from all over Africa and its diaspora, we welcome South Africans home to celebrate with us, because the stories from Africa matter and our creativity, perspectives and visions can be shared with the world,"says Liesl Hartman, Head of the BMW Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Mocaa.

“Heritage Day at Zeitz Mocaa is more than a museum visit — it is an opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate together. Whether experiencing the museum for the first time or returning with friends and family, the day promises inspiration, creativity, and a shared sense of community at Africa’s leading museum of contemporary art,” adds Talia Naicker, Zeitz Mocaa Education manager and Heritage Day project manager.

Heritage Day at Zeitz Mocaa is all about art, culture, and community—come celebrate, create, and connect!