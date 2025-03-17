Stealing a song is like stealing a car – Let’s treat music rights as real property

When we talk about property rights, most people immediately think of land, houses, or cars. There’s a widespread misconception that property only refers to tangible assets. However, in South Africa, property rights are far broader and include intellectual property (IP), such as copyright in music. Our Constitution guarantees property rights, and that protection extends beyond bricks and mortar - it includes the melodies, lyrics, and beats that musicians create.

SAMRO Chair - Nicholas Maweni

Section 25 of the South African Constitution- Known as the Property Clause, it explicitly states that “property is not limited to land.” This was a deliberate inclusion to ensure that intangible assets, like copyright in music, are equally protected.

Under the South African Copyright Act, a song is considered property. The case of Gallo Africa Ltd v Sting Music (Pty) Ltd confirmed copyright as movable property, much like a house. This means a musician can sell or license their song or pass it on to their heirs.

The Constitutional Court undoubtedly considered whether IP rights needed separate mention. The Court concluded that IP is inherently covered under Section 25, reinforcing that artists' rights are as fundamental as landowners’ rights. A composer’s intellectual creations deserve the same legal respect as a homeowner’s land.

South African courts consistently uphold that IP is property. The Laugh It Off Promotions CC v SAB International (2005) case recognised trademarks as a property right deserving constitutional protection. Justice Albie Sachs highlighted the equal constitutional importance of IP rights.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that trademarks, copyrights, and other IP forms constitute property for the purposes of Section 25. This means unfair removal or limitation of an artist’s copyright can invoke their constitutional property rights for protection.

South Africa’s approach aligns with international norms. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in Article 27(2) affirms creators’ rights over their works.

Reinforced by treaties:



The International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (1966), ratified by South Africa.

