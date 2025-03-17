Why World Consumer Rights Day matters for your consumer rights

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) in partnership with the Competition Commission of South Africa, the Mpumalanga Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and various regulatory bodies, under the umbrella of the Consumer Protection Forum (CPF), commemorated World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD 2025) this week with a series of activities in the Mpumalanga Province.

World Consumer Rights Day serves as a global reminder that consumer rights are not just policies on paper but essential pillars of a just and ethical society.

This year’s commemorative activities themed “Empowering Consumers — Balancing Rights with Ethical Business Practices”, prioritised on-the-ground engagement with businesses and consumers alike, providing an invaluable opportunity to share information about the work of the NCC, the Competition Commission, and other CPF regulatory bodies.

During an exhibition at Nkomazi Plaza and inspections of stores that sell hardware, liquor, and auto parts as well as spaza shops, the teams were able to dispel misconceptions about what a regulator does, transfer knowledge around ethical business practices, and answer questions such as how to report suspected anti-competitive conduct.

A breakfast at the University of Mpumalanga with business leaders and academics from the region, shed light on the competition concerns and safety in the food value chain. Another highlight was the relaunch of the Mpumalanga Provincial Consumer Court, the eighth in the country.

This court will provide access to effective redress for consumers in the province. For consumers in Mpumalanga, this court is essential in ensuring a quick resolution to consumer complaints and the enforcement of consumer rights.

Empowering consumers through information

In her keynote address at the WCRD 2025 commemoration at the University of Mpumalanga, the MEC for Economic Development and Tourism, Makhosazane Masilela, underscored the need to empower consumers through information about their rights.

“As we celebrate this significant day, we are reminded of the central role that consumers play in our economy, and the critical need to protect their rights, while also encouraging businesses to operate ethically, responsibly, and with integrity,” she said.

“It is not enough to simply adhere to the bare minimum of legal requirements; businesses must go above and beyond to establish a culture of fairness, respect, and responsibility.”

Ethical business practices

The most burning issue in the South African consumer protection space lies in the manufacturing, distribution, and consumption of non-compliant goods, acting commissioner of the NCC, Hardin Ratshisusu explained.

“Recent inspections on local spaza shops in various communities have revealed expired food items on shelves, prompting their removal and destruction,” he said.

During WCRD 2025, the NCC led a multi-sectoral business inspection operation in Kwamhlanga, Tonga view, Mashinini, Lydenburg, and Mbombela, and quite a number of expired goods were confiscated.

“It is important we continue with this work given the recent spate of foodborne illnesses affecting the most vulnerable consumers in our society – our children,” Ratshisusu implored.

Establishing clear and fair standards

Consumers remain a cornerstone of the economy and therefore government, alongside business leaders and civil society, must continue to work together to establish clear and fair standards, while also educating consumers on how they can protect themselves from exploitative practices.

Speaking at the commemorative event, Andile Gwabeni, the acting head of advocacy for the Competition Commission, emphasised that the Competition Act remains an important instrument for creating a balanced and competitive market.

Ethical business practices are the cornerstone of consumer confidence. Without integrity, businesses risk eroding trust, which is the foundation of any successful market.

“We understand that a fair and competitive market inherently protects consumers…and we therefore see consumer welfare as a direct output of our work,” he said.

The 2025 WCRD celebrations brought dignitaries including the MMC for City Planning in Mbombela, Morris Mazibane on behalf of the Mayor of Mbombela; HOD for Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental in the Free State, Dr Godfrey Nokwequ; acting HOD for Economic Development in Limpopo Economic Development, Matodzi Rathumbu, and Immy Serakalala, the HOD for Economic Development and Tourism in Mpumalanga, under one roof.

Consumers must know their rights

Consumer Protection Regulators under the CPF were represented by consumer affairs offices from various provinces, the CEO of the Consumer Goods and Services Ombudsman, Queen Munyai, the Ombuds Lee Soobrathi, the Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa, the Council for Medical Schemes, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications, the National Credit Regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, the Financial Services Conduct Authority, the National Financial Ombud, the Credit Ombud, and other partners, including the South African Bureau of Standards.

Various speakers, including entrepreneurs and regulators, agreed that effective consumer protection remains a mainstay of the consumer protection regulators country.

In his closing remarks, Free State MEC for the Department of Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Ketso Makume, reiterated the responsibility to ensure that consumers know their rights.

“For any consumer to make informed decisions, they must be empowered through knowledge and skills. Educating consumers is not a favour but it is consumers right to information,” said Makume. Together all these government bodies are building a system that seeks to protect consumers ensuring that every consumer, regardless of their background or economic status, has access to the tools and resources they need to make informed choices.