More #WPRDAY2025
Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Gaia's R200m deal marks a new era in SA solar energy
This follows reaching financial close pursuant to project lender approval last week, with Competition Commission approval in April 2025.
The deal, initially funded with debt and equity, will see the fund gaining a 10% holding in each of the Linde and Kalkbult solar photovoltaic plants in the Northern Cape.
The seller is the IDEAS Renewable Energy Fund, which is managed by African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM).
The fund will issue a batch of preference shares to existing shareholders with additional issuances to follow over the next 12 months to fund additional transactions.
Gaia Fund Managers has concluded 16 renewable energy transactions on behalf of investors, with Gaia Renewables 1 already owning a 16% stake in the Tsitsikamma Community Wind Farm in the Eastern Cape.
The two new renewable assets were constructed during the government’s first round of allocations in the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) in a bid to relieve the country of its reliance on aged coal-fired power plants.
Related
Sapvia awards solar excellence at inaugural Industry Awards 10 Jul 2025 6 steps to adopt solar energy 9 Jul 2025 Competition Commission drops opposition to Vodacom's Maziv deal 9 Jul 2025 Cape Town to spend R71.2bn on energy projects 8 Jul 2025 South African publisher-first network launches 23 May 2025 SA's logistics sector set for transformation under new regulations 22 May 2025