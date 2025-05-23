South African publisher-first network launches

Broadbrand is a scalable, transparent network tailored to the country’s media landscape, designed to strengthen local publishers’ position in the digital marketplace.

A new digital advertising initiative, Broadbrand, has launched with Vincent Maher appointed CEO (Image supplied)

This new digital advertising initiative from the Digital Solutions Group (DSG) is to restore value to independent publishers while giving advertisers efficient reach and performance across verified local media.

The launch comes amid renewed scrutiny of how global tech platforms shape news media economics.

In February, the Competition Commission’s provisional findings concluded that global ad technology players had engaged in anti-competitive practices against South African news outlets.

Vincent Maher has been appointed as CEO.

“Our focus is on creating a healthier, more collaborative and diverse digital media ecosystem,” says Maher.

“Broadbrand delivers an advertising model that recognises the value of local journalism, broadens opportunities for smaller publishers, and gives advertisers transparent, high-quality reach.”

Invest in local journalism

Its offering centres on aggregating inventory from vetted publishers across the country – including vernacular and regional outlets – and making that inventory available to buyers via programmatic private deals.

This approach allows advertisers to target high-quality, brand-safe audiences while ensuring publishers retain control and fair commercial value.

“Our goal is to make it easy for national brands to invest in local journalism.

“By bringing independent publishers into a single, accountable marketplace, we give advertisers the scale and performance they expect while channelling spend toward newsrooms that create jobs, broaden media diversity and strengthen our democracy,” says Mather.

A full programmatic exchange

Initially focused on private market deals, Broadbrand will evolve into a full programmatic exchange in future phases.

The platform also includes optional support for AI-driven ad performance optimisation, an approach proven to deliver 30x to 50x better results in digital advertising campaigns for advertisers.

Publisher-first ethos and AI-enablement

As the local advertising market grapples with rising costs, limited competition, and tightening budgets, Broadbrand is a timely response rooted in sustainability, transparency, and innovation.

With its publisher-first ethos and AI-enablement approach, it promises to be a much-needed reset for South Africa’s digital economy.

“We don’t need to wait for a policy to protect local media. We can build new systems now that give publishers a fighting chance,” says Maher.

“That’s the promise of Broadbrand.”

Maher brings over two decades of experience in digital innovation, including leadership roles in media, technology, telecommunications and AI commercialisation.

He also sits on the MMA’s Future of Marketing CMO Board for Middle East and Africa and leads the AI Leadership Coalition for sub-Saharan Africa.

His dual role positions Broadbrand at the heart of industry transformation.