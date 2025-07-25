South Africa
Energy & Mining Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025North-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Sapvia elects new governing committee

    The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) elected a new governing committee after its annual general meeting on 3 July 2025.
    25 Jul 2025
    25 Jul 2025
    Image credit:
    Image credit: Sapvia

    Outgoing treasurer Advocate Mtho Xulu was elected as the new chairperson, supported by the returning deputy chairperson De Villiers Botha and new treasurer Nicola Cencelli.

    The communications team remains under the guidance of spokesperson Frank Spencer, with Antje Klauss-Vorreiter and Jonathan Frick serving as deputy spokespeople.

    "The association also acknowledges the continued contributions of returning governing committee members whose experience ensures institutional stability," it said in a statement.

    The board also welcomed Mike Mangnall, MD of PNE, strengthening its 10-member team of Solar PV experts representing developers, manufacturers, financiers, and policymakers.

    They assume responsibility at a pivotal moment for South Africa's energy sector, as solar power is poised to play an increasingly central role in the national energy mix.

    Xulu said: "Having served as treasurer, I understand both the economic and strategic priorities of our industry. As chairperson, I am committed to ensuring Sapvia leads the charge in policy advocacy, skills development, and industry transformation to unlock solar energy's full potential.”

    "Under this new leadership, Sapvia is positioned to not only maintain but accelerate its critical work in advancing South Africa's solar revolution. We are confident that their collective expertise, energy and will drive transformative progress in our sector," said Sapvia CEO Dr Rethabile Melamu.

    Read more: South African Photovoltaic Industry Association, solar energy, Sapvia
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz