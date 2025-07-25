Sapvia elects new governing committee

The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) elected a new governing committee after its annual general meeting on 3 July 2025.

Outgoing treasurer Advocate Mtho Xulu was elected as the new chairperson, supported by the returning deputy chairperson De Villiers Botha and new treasurer Nicola Cencelli.

The communications team remains under the guidance of spokesperson Frank Spencer, with Antje Klauss-Vorreiter and Jonathan Frick serving as deputy spokespeople.

"The association also acknowledges the continued contributions of returning governing committee members whose experience ensures institutional stability," it said in a statement.

The board also welcomed Mike Mangnall, MD of PNE, strengthening its 10-member team of Solar PV experts representing developers, manufacturers, financiers, and policymakers.

They assume responsibility at a pivotal moment for South Africa's energy sector, as solar power is poised to play an increasingly central role in the national energy mix.

Xulu said: "Having served as treasurer, I understand both the economic and strategic priorities of our industry. As chairperson, I am committed to ensuring Sapvia leads the charge in policy advocacy, skills development, and industry transformation to unlock solar energy's full potential.”

"Under this new leadership, Sapvia is positioned to not only maintain but accelerate its critical work in advancing South Africa's solar revolution. We are confident that their collective expertise, energy and will drive transformative progress in our sector," said Sapvia CEO Dr Rethabile Melamu.