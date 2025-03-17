Energy & Mining Renewables & Energy Efficiency
    Energy & Mining Renewables & Energy Efficiency

    Collaboration led to SA Renewable Energy Master Plan adaption

    Cabinet has adopted the SA Renewable Energy Master Plan (SAREM), following what the solar PV industry association body, SAPVIA, calls “the perfect case-study of what can be achieved in the pursuit of this goal”.
    8 Apr 2025
    8 Apr 2025
    Source: © 123rf Cabinet has adopted the SA Renewable Energy Master Plan (SAREM)
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Cabinet has adopted the SA Renewable Energy Master Plan (SAREM)

    The SAREM is an inclusive industrial development plan for the renewable energy and storage value chains by 2030.

    The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced the formal adoption by Cabinet of the plan for implementation on Friday, 28 March.

    “We were privileged to have served on the steering committee since the inception of the SAREM process and saw first-hand how everyone pulled in the same direction.

    “As members of the committee, we could represent the solar PV industry in the plan’s development and the news that the plan has now been adopted is truly worth celebrating,” says SAPVIA CEO Dr Rethabile Melamu.

    6 Key objectives

    The vision of the SAREM is underpinned by six key objectives:

    1. Grow the economy by fostering the rollout of renewable energy and battery storage projects.

    2. Expand the industrial capacity in the renewable energy and storage value chain.

    3. Create and sustain decent employment across the value chain, from manufacturing, construction and services to end-of-life management.
    4. Build the capabilities needed for the industry.

    5. Build a transformed industry throughout the value chain.

    6. Contribute to a just transition and support the inclusive shift of South Africa’s electricity supply industry from a centralised, carbon-intensive model to a decentralised, low-carbon structure.

    “We congratulate the DMRE, the Department of Trade Industry and Competition, and all our other partner stakeholders for their part in this success story.“But the real work begins now – we need to continue our collective efforts in making this plan a reality,” says Melamu.

    The solar PV panel and module value chain have captured the primary attention of policymakers, including in South Africa.

    However, localisation opportunities are present in South Africa for major solar PV sub-systems as well, which include mounting and tracking structures, inverters, and manufactured inputs into electrical and civil balance of plant (BoP).

