Industrial Commodities Holdings announces strategic leadership changes

Industrial Commodities Holdings Proprietary Limited (ICH) and Bordic Proprietary Limited (Bordic), leading entities in the global commodities market, are proud to announce significant changes in their leadership team, effective 1 July 2025. This strategic realignment aims to preserve the group's values and ensure its continued growth.

Starting 1 July 2025, Heinrich van Wyk, the current group managing director and a major shareholder, will transition to the position of board chairman of ICH and its group of companies. Van Wyk's leadership has been instrumental since he assumed the role in 2011, guiding the group to new heights.

Assuming the role of group managing director is George Wood, currently the finance director, who has been part of the group since 2011. With a career that began in banking, encompassing roles from business banking to corporate, George brings extensive experience and insight. He joined ICH as a financial controller and climbed the ranks to become group chief financial officer by 2020. Later, he served as finance director in 2023. His appointment as MD represents the third generation of internal leadership promotion, reinforcing the group's tradition of nurturing talent from within.

"Leading the ICH Group is an honour," says George Wood. "We are deeply rooted in history and culture, driven by exceptional individuals. Following the sale of the fertiliser division in 2023, our renewed focus is to enhance relationships with suppliers and customers and improve returns, benefitting both shareholders and staff."

Heinrich van Wyk commented, "With George Wood leading the group forward, supported by a strong executive board, ICH is well positioned for continued success. We remain committed to exceptional customer service and shareholder value."

Peter Wales, currently the executive marketing director and a major shareholder, will transition to a role as non-executive board member. This change will allow him to continue offering his invaluable expertise in a strategic capacity.

Gavin Fell and Craig Lloyd will continue as executive board members. Craig Lloyd will focus on his role in looking after sales and operations within the packaging, films, and paper divisions within ICH and Bordic, and Gavin Fell will lead the ICH chemical division. Gavin Fell previously worked in ICH in the 1990s and re-joined in 2014. Craig Lloyd joined Bordic in 2010 and ICH in 2011 when ICH acquired Bordic.

Founded in 1978 by Piet Greyling and Fanie Steyn, ICH has evolved into an internationally recognised commodity trading and export firm. With the addition of Bordic in 2011, the group expanded its already diverse portfolio of products. Kindly visit www.ich.co.za for a more detailed offering.

ICH and its group of companies remain dedicated to providing the highest level of service and are committed to strategically expanding to meet the demands of a global market.



