The benefits of preventative care, by Medshield

Taking care of your health before you get sick is an intelligent choice. The saying 'prevention is better than cure' reminds us that avoiding illness through healthy habits is much easier and often more effective than treating it after it appears. By identifying potential health issues early, you can prevent complications that require extensive and expensive medical interventions.

What is preventative care?

Preventative care includes routine check-ups, screenings, immunisations, and lifestyle guidance to help detect and prevent illnesses before they become serious. Rather than waiting for symptoms to appear, preventative care focuses on proactive health management.

Services like blood pressure monitoring, cholesterol checks, cancer screenings, and diabetes testing can identify risk factors early, allowing for simple lifestyle adjustments or minor treatments that prevent major medical complications later. Preventative care also includes vaccinations against common illnesses, mental health screenings, and wellness counselling to support healthy habits.

Saving money with preventative care

Preventative care is a powerful way to reduce long-term healthcare costs by addressing potential health issues before they become serious. Many chronic illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure, tend to develop quietly over time, often without noticeable symptoms. When these conditions go undiagnosed and untreated, they can lead to significant medical interventions, prolonged hospital stays, and the need for ongoing medication, all of which can place a substantial financial burden on individuals and families.

Taking proactive steps, such as maintaining healthy cholesterol levels through diet and exercise, is far more affordable than dealing with the aftermath of a heart attack or undergoing surgery. Similarly, catching the early signs of diabetes and managing them with lifestyle changes can prevent the high costs associated with insulin therapy and diabetes-related complications. Preventative screenings allow for early intervention, reducing the need for costly emergency care or hospitalisation.

Saving time with preventative care

Preventative care isn't just about cutting healthcare costs. It also helps you reclaim your time. Managing a chronic condition often requires frequent doctor visits, long-term treatments, and potential hospital stays. Taking steps to prevent illness means fewer medical appointments and less time dealing with health-related disruptions.

By prioritising regular check-ups and screenings, you can catch minor issues before they escalate, keeping your daily routine uninterrupted. Instead of spending weeks recovering from an illness or injury, preventative care helps you stay active and productive. Staying healthy means less time in waiting rooms and more time doing the things that matter, whether working, enjoying your hobbies, or spending quality time with loved ones.

Ways to practice and prioritise preventative care

Schedule regular check-ups: Annual physical exams, vision tests, cholesterol checks, blood pressure monitoring and cancer screenings are essential for maintaining optimal health. Regular dental checks are also necessary, as oral health is closely linked to overall health. Preventative dental care can reduce the risk of gum disease or costly procedures like root treatments.

Stay vaccinated: Immunisations prevent the spread of infectious diseases, protecting individuals and communities. Examples include flu shots, HPV vaccines, and Covid-19 boosters.

Making healthy lifestyle choices: Eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate weekly activity.Manage stress through mindfulness or relaxation techniques.

Unlock the power of prevention with Medshield's wellness benefits

Medshield's Preventative Care Wellness Benefits prioritise the health and well-being of its members. One way it achieves this is by offering the Health Risk Assessment (HRA) benefit on all Medshield options to beneficiaries aged 18 and above. The Health Risk Assessment is provided in addition to regular day-to-day doctor consultations and includes essential health metrics such as blood pressure readings, random blood sugar analysis, total cholesterol, and Body Mass Index (BMI) tests. This comprehensive benefit underscores Medshield's commitment to proactive healthcare and preventative measures for its members.



