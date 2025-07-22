The Drakensberg Boys Choir announces 2025 international tour to Sweden and Norway

Scandinavia, here we come! At a time when the world yearns for unity, inspiration, and connection, the Drakensberg Boys Choir is preparing to take its powerful message of hope and harmony across borders. The internationally acclaimed Choir will embark on a landmark 2025 Scandinavian tour, performing in Norway and Sweden. These countries share a historic bond with South Africa, rooted in solidarity, justice, and cultural exchange.

The tour promises more than a series of world-class concerts - it is a celebration of shared values, youth empowerment, and the enduring power of music to bridge cultures. From the fjords of Bergen to the concert halls of Stockholm and Uppsala, the Drakensberg Boys Choir will represent South Africa on some of Scandinavia's most prestigious stages, engaging in performances and collaborations that honour both history and hope.

"This tour is more than a musical journey," says Hendrik Bekker, Executive Head of the Drakensberg Boys Choir School. "It is an opportunity to strengthen our international ties, honour our friends in Scandinavia, and present South African artistry with pride and purpose."

A tour rooted in solidarity, built on legacy

The Drakensberg Boys Choir's 2025 international tour is a living tribute to the enduring friendships formed during South Africa's struggle for democracy. Sweden and Norway were among the first Western nations to support South Africa's liberation movements. Their legacy of solidarity, cultural diplomacy, and human rights advocacy continues today, forming the foundation for this tour's meaningful engagement.

The Scandinavian Tour 2025 will reaffirm the Choir's mission: Music is our Ministry. The boys are ready to bring that spirit of hope and goodwill to Sweden and Norway with the customary Drakie passion, precision, and pure joy in their element. Audiences can expect soaring harmonies, powerful African drum beats, and exhilarating choreography that showcase why the Drakensberg Boys Choir remains one of the most sought-after choral ensembles globally. "The boys pour their hearts and souls into preparing for this yearly showcase. The combination of their hard work and the incredible performances makes for truly unforgettable experiences," states Jacques Linde, the DBC Head of Choral Activity and Conductor of the Choir.

The Drakensberg Boys Choir departs on 17 September 2025 for a 14-day musical journey through Norway and Sweden. Adding to the depth of this journey is the Choir's reunion with Håkon Matti Skrede, conductor of the Edvard Grieg Youth Choirs in Bergen and former choirmaster at DBCS. Skrede's early musical roots were shaped at the very school he is now returning to collaborate with. The Bergen leg of the tour will feature an exceptional performance at the Church Music Festival on 19 September 2025, in partnership with the Edvard Grieg Boys Choir.

The tour continues to Sweden, where highlights include:

A joint concert at Immanuel Church in Stockholm on 21 September,



A collaboration and performance with students at the Royal College of Music (KMH),



School concerts and a special appearance with the Linköping Boys Choir at Linköpings domkyrka,



A choral exchange with the Uppsala Cathedral Boys Choir, culminating in a High Mass performance on 28 September.

The Choir returns to South Africa on 30 September 2025. "The tour will also include educational workshops, cross-cultural exchanges, and joint performances, providing young South African choristers with a platform to engage in meaningful dialogue with Scandinavian youth through music," adds Linde. "This tour isn't just about performance, it's about purpose. We aim to honour South Africa's ties with global allies who stood with it during its most difficult moments," says Linde.

"The tour is about fostering intercultural understanding between the youth of South Africa and Scandinavia, celebrating the richness of African musical traditions on international stages, and creating lifelong memories and leadership opportunities for the young ambassadors of DBCS," Bekker adds.

Call for sponsorship: partner with DBCS for a good purpose

While DBCS parents partially fund the tour, contributing to cover just over 60% of the costs, the school seeks to raise the remaining R685,000 to ensure every boy selected can participate in this transformative opportunity. South African and Scandinavian businesses, institutions, embassies, and individual philanthropists are invited to partner with the Choir as part of a legacy of investment in arts, education, and international goodwill. DBCS is a registered Non-Profit Organisation (002-106 NPO) and a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor with over 75% black beneficiaries. All contributions qualify for a Section 18A tax rebate.

Sponsorship tiers available to donors include:

Tour Naming Sponsor (R600,000+)



Travel Sponsor (R300,000–R600,000)



Event Sponsor (R150,000–R300,000)



Blue Sponsor (R75,000–R150,000)

Each package includes brand exposure, concert recognition, digital marketing integration, and an opportunity to align your organisation with an iconic South African institution on a global stage. The sponsor's level of exposure will be dependent on the level of participation.

Founded in 1967, the Drakensberg Boys Choir School is more than a music academy - it's a launchpad for leaders. Set against the backdrop of the majestic Drakensberg Mountains in KwaZulu-Natal, the school integrates academic excellence, musical mastery, boarding, and sports with Christian values into a powerful, holistic education model. Touring is a key component of this model, enabling young choristers to develop into confident, compassionate, and globally minded young men.

"This journey to Norway and Sweden is about so much more than travel - it's about telling a South African story to the world. A story of growth, unity, and the boundless potential of our youth. Music is our Ministry, and our boys carry that Ministry with integrity and joy, wherever they go," Bekker concludes.



