Medshield’s guide to living well with diabetes

Diabetes is one of those conditions that often creeps in quietly, sometimes showing no symptoms until it's already taken hold. Yet it remains one of South Africa's most widespread and preventable health challenges, affecting millions of people from all walks of life.

At its core, diabetes is a condition that affects how the body processes glucose, the primary source of energy. When this process doesn't work correctly, sugar builds up in the bloodstream rather than being used by cells. Over time, this can cause damage to blood vessels, nerves, and vital organs. The good news is that with awareness, regular screening, and small but consistent lifestyle changes, diabetes can be managed and, in many cases, even prevented.

There are two main types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, necessitating lifelong insulin therapy. Type 2 diabetes, which makes up the majority of cases, develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin or when the pancreas does not make enough of it. While patients cannot prevent Type 1, Type 2 diabetes is often linked to lifestyle factors which means that making informed choices can have a profound impact on your health and future.

Taking steps to prevent Type 2 diabetes

While Type 1 diabetes cannot be prevented, Type 2 diabetes is often closely tied to lifestyle. Small, sustainable habits can dramatically lower your risk:

Eat a balanced diet: Choose whole grains instead of refined carbohydrates to help stabilise blood sugar levels. Fill your plate with plenty of vegetables, especially leafy greens, peppers, broccoli, and carrots, which are high in fibre and low in calories. Limit sugary drinks, pastries, and processed foods that can cause spikes in blood glucose levels. Include healthy fats, such as avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, to support insulin function. Stay active: Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and improves insulin sensitivity. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity, such as walking, swimming, or cycling, most days of the week. Add strength or resistance exercises a few times weekly to boost metabolism and muscle tone. Maintain a healthy weight: Even a slight weight loss of 5% to 10% can significantly reduce your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Get regular check-ups: If you have a family history of diabetes or other risk factors, schedule regular blood glucose screenings to monitor your blood sugar levels. Early detection can help you make significant lifestyle changes before symptoms appear.



Living well with diabetes

For many people, managing or preventing diabetes is about making small, consistent choices that support long-term well-being. Taking a daily walk, eating balanced meals, checking blood sugar regularly, and keeping up with medical appointments all make a measurable difference. With the correct information, treatment, and support, those living with diabetes can lead whole, active, and healthy lives – often feeling stronger and more in control than before their diagnosis.

Living with diabetes does not mean giving up the life you enjoy. It means learning how to balance your choices. Management begins with a solid routine: taking medication as prescribed, staying active, eating a balanced diet, and monitoring your blood sugar levels. Regular follow-ups with your healthcare team help to adjust your plan as your needs change.

Equally important is self-care. Rest when you feel tired, drink plenty of water, and manage stress through relaxation, prayer, or spending time with loved ones. Mental well-being is closely linked to physical health, and maintaining a positive outlook can significantly impact the management of chronic conditions like diabetes.

Managing diabetes requires more than medication

Managing diabetes requires more than medication, it takes information, support, and a network that cares. Medshield members diagnosed with diabetes can therefore register for the Chronic Medicine Management Programme, which provides access to essential medications in accordance with clinical protocols. They are also covered for necessary consultations, blood tests (including HbA1c), follow-up visits, and monitoring. And finally, members receive support through healthcare professionals, including GPs, endocrinologists, dietitians, and diabetes educators.

For 2026, Medshield is enhancing its benefits for diabetics with a strong focus on predictive and preventive care, including new coverage for Diabetic AI Retinal Screening and, for specific options, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) for members under 18. Diabetes management continues to be a Prescribed Minimum Benefit (PMB) condition covered on all plans. Key benefits for diabetics in 2026 include:

Diabetic AI retinal screening: This is a new preventative benefit for early detection.



This is a new preventative benefit for early detection. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM): Funded for beneficiaries up to 18 years old diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes on specific plan options. It requires pre-authorisation and enrolment in the Diabetic Disease Management Programme.



Funded for beneficiaries up to 18 years old diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes on specific plan options. It requires pre-authorisation and enrolment in the Diabetic Disease Management Programme. Chronic medication: Diabetes is on the chronic disease list (CDL) and is covered as a PMB condition on all options. Members must register with the Chronic Disease Management Programme and use a designated service provider (DSP) pharmacy network (including Dis-Chem) to avoid co-payments.



Diabetes is on the chronic disease list (CDL) and is covered as a PMB condition on all options. Members must register with the Chronic Disease Management Programme and use a designated service provider (DSP) pharmacy network (including Dis-Chem) to avoid co-payments. Annual eye tests: All members are entitled to a yearly eye test covered from risk, which is a key component of diabetes monitoring.



All members are entitled to a yearly eye test covered from risk, which is a key component of diabetes monitoring. Glucometers and other appliances: Peak flow meters, nebulisers, glucometers, and blood pressure monitors are covered under the general medical and surgical appliances limit (motivation may be required).



Peak flow meters, nebulisers, glucometers, and blood pressure monitors are covered under the general medical and surgical appliances limit (motivation may be required). Disease management programmes: Members have access to managed healthcare programmes that provide support, education, and chronic condition consultations to help them manage their condition effectively.

For specific details on limits and network requirements for your plan, consult the official 2026 Medshield Benefit Guide or contact a Medshield financial advisor.

Diabetes remains a serious condition, but with the right lifestyle, consistent monitoring, and the right support network, it can be successfully managed. By taking small steps today, you can build a healthier tomorrow, keeping your energy, confidence, and well-being in balance.



