Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Medshield explains the signs, symptoms, and treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome
CFS is more than just feeling tired. It's a chronic state of fatigue that can last months or even years, significantly impacting daily routines. While the condition is more common in females, particularly those in their 40s and 50s, anyone can potentially develop CFS. It is rare in children, but girls are more likely to be affected when it develops than boys.
For most people, CFS is a lifelong disease, as full recovery is rare and estimated at less than 10%. Yet even with this low recovery rate, a healthy diet, lifestyle changes and effective treatment can improve the condition to a point where patients report a better quality of life. In South Africa, CFS affects approximately 0.5% to 1.5% of the population.
Don't ignore tell-tale signs
CFS symptoms vary from person to person and are based on the severity of the condition. While the most common symptom is fatigue, which is severe enough to interfere with your daily activities, other CFS symptoms include:
- Feeling unrefreshed after a night's sleep
- Impaired memory or concentration
- Sleep problems
- Multi-joint pain without redness or swelling
- Orthostatic intolerance (difficulty standing or dizziness)
- Sensory sensitivities
- Also common are flu-like symptoms, depression, headache, muscle weakness, sensitivity to pain, or sore throat.
How chronic fatigue syndrome is diagnosed
Chronic fatigue syndrome symptoms are common in many other illnesses and may change or come and go over time, making the condition difficult to diagnose. Doctors use a combination of core symptoms to diagnose the condition. These core symptoms include a reduced ability to perform activities and fatigue, worsening symptoms after activity, sleep disturbances, memory and cognitive problems, and difficulties with balance, among others.
To be diagnosed with CFS, an individual should have persistent or excessive fatigue that interferes with their daily activities. The fatigue must last at least six months and be incurable with bed rest. Doctors may also perform various medical tests to rule out any other health conditions that could be causing fatigue, as most symptoms associated with the condition are the same as those of most viral infections.
If you suspect you have chronic fatigue syndrome, it's recommended to see a doctor, especially if your symptoms persist or recur for six months or longer. A doctor can evaluate your symptoms and determine if CFS is the cause, and if so, create a treatment plan.
Treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome
The exact cause of CFS remains unknown, and there is currently no cure or approved treatment. A combination of medications, diet, lifestyle changes, physical and psychological support, may help you manage symptoms.
Your doctor should discuss all of the options with you and explain the benefits and risks of any treatment. They should work with you to develop a treatment plan that suits you and considers your circumstances and preferences.
Living with chronic fatigue syndrome
Living with CFS can be difficult as it requires lifestyle adjustments and long-term daily routine changes. Unfortunately, for some people, these changes may lead to emotional challenges such as depression, anxiety or social isolation. In such instances, joining support groups and professional counselling can provide the essential support.
Chronic fatigue syndrome is a debilitating condition that may require significant lifestyle changes. Medshield supports its members through life's milestones with compassion and genuine care. As your Partner for Life, Medshield offers quality healthcare at affordable prices and a range of plans that suit specific individual needs.
- Medshield explains the signs, symptoms, and treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome01 Aug 16:25
- The Drakensberg Boys Choir announces 2025 international tour to Sweden and Norway22 Jul 17:07
- Living well with autoimmune disorders: Insights from Medshield16 Jul 16:18
- Medshield Medical Scheme delivers strong financial performance and member-centric growth in 202430 Jun 14:27
- Medshield is committed to building a sustainable healthcare future27 Jun 16:05
Related
Living well with autoimmune disorders: Insights from Medshield 16 Jul 2025 Going green in healthcare: Medshield's Kevin Aron explains why medical schemes must lead the way 23 Jun 2025 What’s happening to my hormones? Medshield explains menopause 20 Jun 2025 The benefits of preventative care, by Medshield 2 Jun 2025 Insights from Medshield on the importance of understanding your rights as a healthcare consumer 30 May 2025 Medshield returns to the Suncoast ECR Big Walk 2025 on 18 May 16 May 2025