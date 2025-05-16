Medshield explains the signs, symptoms, and treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome

CFS is more than just feeling tired. It's a chronic state of fatigue that can last months or even years, significantly impacting daily routines. While the condition is more common in females, particularly those in their 40s and 50s, anyone can potentially develop CFS. It is rare in children, but girls are more likely to be affected when it develops than boys.

For most people, CFS is a lifelong disease, as full recovery is rare and estimated at less than 10%. Yet even with this low recovery rate, a healthy diet, lifestyle changes and effective treatment can improve the condition to a point where patients report a better quality of life. In South Africa, CFS affects approximately 0.5% to 1.5% of the population.

Don't ignore tell-tale signs

CFS symptoms vary from person to person and are based on the severity of the condition. While the most common symptom is fatigue, which is severe enough to interfere with your daily activities, other CFS symptoms include:

Feeling unrefreshed after a night's sleep



Impaired memory or concentration



Sleep problems



Multi-joint pain without redness or swelling



Orthostatic intolerance (difficulty standing or dizziness)



Sensory sensitivities



Also common are flu-like symptoms, depression, headache, muscle weakness, sensitivity to pain, or sore throat.

How chronic fatigue syndrome is diagnosed

Chronic fatigue syndrome symptoms are common in many other illnesses and may change or come and go over time, making the condition difficult to diagnose. Doctors use a combination of core symptoms to diagnose the condition. These core symptoms include a reduced ability to perform activities and fatigue, worsening symptoms after activity, sleep disturbances, memory and cognitive problems, and difficulties with balance, among others.

To be diagnosed with CFS, an individual should have persistent or excessive fatigue that interferes with their daily activities. The fatigue must last at least six months and be incurable with bed rest. Doctors may also perform various medical tests to rule out any other health conditions that could be causing fatigue, as most symptoms associated with the condition are the same as those of most viral infections.

If you suspect you have chronic fatigue syndrome, it's recommended to see a doctor, especially if your symptoms persist or recur for six months or longer. A doctor can evaluate your symptoms and determine if CFS is the cause, and if so, create a treatment plan.

Treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome

The exact cause of CFS remains unknown, and there is currently no cure or approved treatment. A combination of medications, diet, lifestyle changes, physical and psychological support, may help you manage symptoms.

Your doctor should discuss all of the options with you and explain the benefits and risks of any treatment. They should work with you to develop a treatment plan that suits you and considers your circumstances and preferences.

Living with chronic fatigue syndrome

Living with CFS can be difficult as it requires lifestyle adjustments and long-term daily routine changes. Unfortunately, for some people, these changes may lead to emotional challenges such as depression, anxiety or social isolation. In such instances, joining support groups and professional counselling can provide the essential support.

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a debilitating condition that may require significant lifestyle changes. Medshield supports its members through life's milestones with compassion and genuine care. As your Partner for Life, Medshield offers quality healthcare at affordable prices and a range of plans that suit specific individual needs.



