Supporting mental health – prioritising access in a time of rising pressure

Last week, South Africa joined the rest of the world in marking World Mental Health Day (10 October). It is a significant opportunity to shed light on mental health, reduce stigma, and foster open conversations. However, here is the question: should mental health remain a once-a-year concern, or must we make continuous access and implementation our daily priority?

The reality is sobering. According to the World Health Organisation, more than one billion people worldwide are living with mental health disorders. Specifically, the WHO reports that rates of anxiety and depression are sharply increasing, with these conditions accounting for significant human suffering and economic losses globally.

In South Africa, research indicates that around a third of people will experience a mental health disorder at some point in their lives. However, many individuals affected do not access or receive the necessary care according to national surveys.

Poverty, unemployment, inequality, crime, and gender-based violence all play a part. The lingering effects of Covid-19, substance abuse, and limited access to professional care deepen these challenges.

Why implementation matters

The costs of inaction are high. For example, a study published in Comprehensive Psychiatry estimates that South Africa loses over R160bn per year due to untreated mental health disorders. This financial impact does not yet account for the additional costs faced by families, workplaces, and communities.

On paper, there are promising steps. The Department of Health's National Mental Health Policy Framework and Strategic Plan 2023–2030 sets out bold intentions: from tackling youth suicide and substance abuse, to boosting budgets and addressing the shortage of professionals.

Yet the central challenge persists of turning policy into actual, accessible care. Past initiatives, like the 2013–2020 Mental Health Strategic Plan, saw many promised reforms stall. The South African Depression and Anxiety group cites the Life Esidimeni tragedy as an example of poor implementation. The NGO says many promised reforms have yet to materialise. These included increased staffing and training, better infrastructure, and stronger oversight. Additionally, many actions outlined in the plan remain unimplemented.

The South African Federation for Mental Health claims provincial Health Departments have not increased funding for community-based mental health services provided by NGOs. In some cases, they claim, government funding has been cut. NGOs must then find alternative financial support to keep communities from being left vulnerable.

Mental health is everyone's business

The truth is, government cannot do it alone. Mental health is everyone's business, and it requires collective responsibility.

Looking at youth mental health, data reported by national sources state that 9% of teenage deaths in South Africa are due to suicide, and one in five high school learners has attempted to take their own lives. Additionally, the average age of drug dependency onset is 12 years, and about half of all South African teenagers have tried alcohol. These distressing numbers highlight urgent mental health challenges.

The impact is universal. Addressing mental health must be a shared, society-wide duty to ensure access for all. There is also the constant fear of being stigmatised. Those who need support often feel vulnerable talking about it. If we want progress, we must normalise these conversations, treat them as part of overall wellbeing, and ensure people know that asking for help is not a sign of weakness but a sign of strength.

Promoting open dialogue, providing access to resources, and supporting those in need are critical steps to breaking the stigma and silence, so that mental health is not seen as a weakness but a core part of human wellbeing.

The role of medical schemes

Medical aid schemes also have a role. Access to cover is vital in mental health. Members need chronic treatment and support, including consultations with psychologists and psychiatrists, therapy, prescribed medication, and in-hospital treatment or rehabilitation for severe cases.

At Medshield, we prioritise mental health. Our benefit options provide coverage for consultations, therapy sessions, prescribed medication, and in-hospital care when needed.

We have introduced Medshield Mind, an online platform with mental wellness resources for our members. Whether managing stress or seeking deeper guidance, these tools are available anytime, anywhere. Support should never be out of reach.

Looking ahead

Progress in healthcare means we must prioritise mental health as much as physical health. Ensuring access and ongoing support is critical to building stronger families, healthier societies, and better workplaces.

At Medshield, we are committed to walking this journey with our members. Let us make World Mental Health awareness month an actual turning point by starting now – talk openly about mental health every day, support those who need help, and advocate together for better access to care for all. Mental wellness requires daily action and collective effort. Join us in ensuring accessible mental health care is the standard, not the exception.



