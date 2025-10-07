Medshield’s tips to finding in-network providers under your medical scheme

Picture signing up for a new medical scheme plan and being excited about the prospect of comprehensive healthcare cover. However, the real test begins when you find yourself in need of medical attention, and asking, "Where to go? And which healthcare providers are covered by my plan?"

In today's busy world, staying healthy means more than just eating right and working out. It also means having the ability to access quality medical care when you need it. Medical scheme coverage is a lifeline for many people because it helps pay medical bills. However, navigating the maze of network cover and finding in-network healthcare providers can sometimes feel like solving a complex puzzle. It is critical to understand your network cover and know who can give you further helpful advice on finding healthcare providers that are in-network and covered by your medical scheme.

The benefits of staying in-network

Many of us have unknowingly visited an out-of-network provider. You may have needed a specialist for a medical condition, found a highly recommended doctor, scheduled an appointment, and received top-notch care, only to be shocked by the bill, with your medical scheme only covering a fraction of the cost.

The concept of network cover is simple. It refers to the list of healthcare professionals, facilities, and services contracted with your medical scheme. Medical schemes such as Medshield typically negotiate discounted rates with specific healthcare providers, forming a network. When you visit an in-network provider, your medical scheme covers significant costs, ensuring you pay less out of pocket. However, if you opt for an out-of-network provider, you may be responsible for a larger share of the incurred medical expenses.

Choosing an in-network healthcare provider is not just about saving money; it also guarantees quality care and convenience. In-network providers know your plan's procedures, making healthcare administration smoother. Most importantly, medical scheme plans monitor in-network providers for high standards of care, ensuring you receive quality and expertise from healthcare professionals.

Tips for finding in-network providers

Review your plan documents – to make informed decisions about your healthcare, check your medical scheme's plan documents. Focus on the network cover section, which details the healthcare providers and facilities included in your plan's network. Knowing which providers are in-network can empower you to navigate your healthcare options effectively. Consult the provider directory or network list within your plan documents to comprehensively understand your cover. Use online tools – Medshield and others offer convenient online tools and mobile apps to help members find in-network healthcare providers easily. These platforms allow users to search for doctors, specialists, hospitals, and other facilities within their network, with options to filter by location, speciality, and preferences. Medshield members can visit https://medshield.co.za/medshield-networks-2-0/ for a comprehensive list of all network providers under every plan. Consult directories and referral lists – sometimes, personal referrals can offer a more straightforward guide. Ask your primary care doctor or trusted professionals for recommendations or call the Medshield customer service line for guidance. Listen to healthcare providers from friends, family, and colleagues for suggestions, and then ensure that the provider forms part of the network on your plan. If the provider is not part of the network, contact your medical scheme and request whether the provider can be added. Verify network participation – confirming a healthcare provider's network participation status before booking an appointment is crucial to avoid surprise costs. Even if a provider was previously in-network, it's wise to double-check with your scheme or the provider's office. By taking this proactive step, you can ensure that you stay within your plan's network and avoid unexpected out-of-pocket expenses. Consider telemedicine options – telemedicine, also known as virtual healthcare visits, gained popularity, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Medshield's SmartCare, for example, is included in all benefits packages, enabling members to access virtual nurse-led consultations before opting for in-person care. It is a convenient and cost-effective option, giving you easy access to care from the comfort of your home. Plan for specialised care – plan and ensure that your selected specialist providers are in-network if you need specialised care or treatments like surgery or chronic disease management. These services usually involve multiple healthcare professionals or facilities, so ensuring each part is covered by the network is crucial to avoid extra costs.



Navigating your medical scheme network and finding in-network healthcare providers may seem overwhelming, but it can be an uncomplicated process with the right approach. Understanding the significance of network cover, using online tools, reaching out to your medical scheme for guidance, and confirming network participation are critical steps to making informed decisions about your healthcare and getting the most out of your benefits.

Remember, your medical scheme is there to support you in maintaining your health, so don't hesitate to ask for help when needed. Stay positive and proactive in managing your healthcare needs!



