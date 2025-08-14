Tailoring exercise to your life stage, by Medshield

Love it or loathe it, exercise has been part of human history for a very long time. In prehistoric times, fitness was achieved by a desire to survive through hunting and gathering.

Today, our lifestyles have shifted dramatically. With reduced physical activity and unhealthy food choices, the modern world has ushered in a more sedentary existence. Research has shown that we lose up to 10% of muscle mass every year. In our golden years, keeping those muscles moving and maintaining them becomes even more critical. Therefore, regular exercise is crucial for maintaining flexibility, mobility and overall health.

Benefits of regular exercise:

Disease prevention : Regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.



: Regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Weight management : Exercise helps burn calories and fat, supporting healthy weight control.



: Exercise helps burn calories and fat, supporting healthy weight control. Strong bones and muscles : Physical activity enhances bone density and muscle strength, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and injuries.



: Physical activity enhances bone density and muscle strength, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and injuries. Improved cardiovascular health : Exercise strengthens the heart and improves blood circulation, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels.



: Exercise strengthens the heart and improves blood circulation, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Increased energy : Regular exercise helps combat fatigue and boost energy levels.



: Regular exercise helps combat fatigue and boost energy levels. Stress reduction : Physical activity triggers the release of endorphins, promoting relaxation and reducing stress.



: Physical activity triggers the release of endorphins, promoting relaxation and reducing stress. Improved mood : Exercise can alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression, encouraging a more positive outlook.



: Exercise can alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression, encouraging a more positive outlook. Cognitive function : Studies show that exercise can improve cognitive function, memory, and brain health.

While exercise is great for our overall health, achieving fitness is not a one-size-fits-all approach. As we grow, our bodies and fitness needs evolve, and what may have worked for us in our teens and 20s may not be ideal in our 40s, 50s, or beyond. That’s why a tailored exercise programme is essential - one that is designed with your individual goals, body shape, age and any previous injuries in mind.

Finding your groove (20-40 years)

At this stage, your body is at its most capable, characterised by high energy levels, quick recovery times, and the ability to take on more demanding physical activities.

Best types of workouts

Building muscle mass during this period is essential. Incorporating compound exercises such as squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and rows helps build a strong foundation. Aim for 3-5 days of strength training per week.



Your workout should incorporate 2-3 cardio days, such as running, cycling, or swimming.



Incorporate yoga or stretching routines to maintain mobility and prevent injuries.

Nutrition tips

Aim for 1.2-2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight, depending on your activity level.



Complex carbs like oats, sweet potatoes, and whole grains are better choices than refined sugars.



Omega-3 fatty acids from fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts are excellent for reducing inflammation and supporting brain function.

Maintaining momentum (40-60 years)

From middle age to retirement, metabolism starts to slow down, muscle mass gradually decreases, and we may notice age-related changes in stamina and flexibility. It is recommended to focus on maintaining strength, protecting joints, and balancing effort and recovery.

Best types of workouts

Strength training is still essential for maintaining muscle mass and bone density. Your exercise regime should incorporate resistance bands, free weights, or machines 2-3 times weekly to help combat muscle loss and prevent osteoporosis.



Focus on joint-friendly exercises to avoid wear and tear. Such activities include swimming, walking or biking.



Consider functional movements like lunges, squats, and kettlebell swings, which improves balance and coordination.

Nutrition tips

Aim for about 1.0-1.5 grams per kilogram of body weight.



Include more fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants, like blueberries, spinach, and kale.



Calcium-rich foods like yoghurt, cheese, and leafy greens, along with sufficient Vitamin D, can help protect against osteoporosis.



Omega-3s and fibre-rich foods are crucial for heart health, as heart disease risk increases in this age range.

Exercising wisely (60+ years)

The goal at this stage is to focus more on maintaining independence, flexibility, and quality of life. Physical activity during this phase can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, improve mental health, and promote longevity.

Best types of workouts

Focus more on endurance-based and functional strength workouts. Bodyweight exercises, light weights with resistance training 2-3 times a week, can help maintain strength without putting undue stress on the body.



Simple activities like standing on one leg, Tai Chi, or using stability balls can improve coordination.



Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity weekly aerobic activity. Swimming, cycling and walking are excellent options to keep the cardiovascular system healthy without overloading the joints.



Gentle stretching, yoga, and Pilates are great for maintaining the range of motion in joints and keeping muscles supple.

Nutrition tips

Aim for 1.0-1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.



Drink water regularly and consume hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables.



Calcium and Vitamin D intake should remain a priority to prevent fractures and maintain bone health.



Fibre helps digestion, and Vitamin B, especially B12, supports energy metabolism.

Exercise is a powerful tool for promoting health and well-being at every stage of life. Tailoring your fitness routine to match your life stage is key to maximising benefits and reducing risks. Whether you’re in your energetic 20s, navigating the responsibilities of adulthood, or savouring the golden years, Medshield as your trusted partner for life, offers a Wellness Benefit to support you in your wellness journey and a free online portal with exercise workout programmes and nutritious tips and menus at www.medshieldmovement.co.za. We believe that your life's milestones aren't just yours; they're ours too.



