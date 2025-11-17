Future Nation Schools leads world-first K-12 project-based learning conference

Future Nation Schools will take centre stage in global education on Monday, 17 November 2025, as it leads South Africa’s hosting of the world’s first preschool-to-grade-12 (K-12) conference at the International Research Symposium on Project-Based Learning (IRSPBL).

Taking place in Sandton and coinciding with G20 engagements in Johannesburg during the same week, the event places global attention on South Africa’s – and Future Nation Schools’ – role in shaping the future of learning through international collaboration.

Organised under the auspices of the Aalborg Unesco Centre for Problem and Project-Based Learning in Denmark, the K-12 conference forms part of the wider IRSPBL 2025 programme, which is being hosted by the University of Pretoria. This milestone edition marks the first time in the symposium’s 17-year history that its focus extends beyond higher education to include the full basic education (K-12) spectrum. Over 130 delegates from South Africa, Denmark, China, India, Malaysia and the United States will participate, including leading researchers, policymakers, funders and educators.

The conference also arrives at a crucial moment for South Africa, aligning directly with the Department of Basic Education’s ongoing curriculum strengthening exercise, which prioritises skills-based, learner-centred teaching and learning approaches such as project-based learning (PBL). PBL’s emphasis on creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and real-world application places it firmly in line with the DBE’s efforts to modernise the curriculum and improve learning outcomes across the system.

With the G20 convening discussions on global development, skills and future economic resilience in the same week, the IRSPBL K-12 Conference positions South Africa as a thought leader in connecting education, skills, innovation and the future of work. The simultaneous timing underscores the strategic relevance of project-based learning in addressing worldwide challenges around employability, creativity, problem-solving and curriculum transformation.

The programme will feature a strong line-up of both international and local speakers, including senior representatives from the Aalborg Unesco Centre, researchers and practitioners from Denmark and China, leading South African academics and key policymakers involved in the country’s curriculum reforms. Their contributions will highlight global and African perspectives on how PBL strengthens curriculum delivery and builds the competencies required for future economic participation.

Deeper context on PBL

Project-based learning is a teaching methodology that places learners at the centre of the learning process. Instead of passively receiving information, learners investigate real-world challenges, collaborate to analyse causes and solutions, and present outcomes that demonstrate mastery of content and skills. PBL builds critical thinking, creativity, communication, collaboration and resilience – competencies recognised globally as essential for economic growth, innovation and active citizenship.

Research from international institutions including the Aalborg Unesco Centre shows that PBL significantly improves conceptual understanding, learner engagement and long-term skill retention. By bringing PBL to the forefront at a global conference in Africa, IRSPBL acknowledges the continent’s ability to contribute to cutting-edge educational theory and practice rather than simply adopting it.

Future Nation Schools: A leader in PBL

Future Nation Schools, which is part of Sifiso Learning Group’s education ecosystem, is one of the few school groups on the continent that has implemented PBL at scale, from early childhood through to grade 12. Rooted in Afrocentric pedagogy and supported by technology-enabled learning, the school’s approach ensures that learners engage with their communities, solve authentic problems and prepare for real-world challenges beyond the classroom.

Future Nation Schools’ PBL model integrates the national South African CAPS curriculum with hands-on investigations that strengthen literacy, numeracy, scientific thinking, design, entrepreneurship and digital competencies. Learners complete multidisciplinary projects each term, cultivating the skills and mindset needed for the modern world.

This world-first hosting of IRSPBL’s K-12 track recognises Future Nation Schools not only as a successful adopter of PBL, but as a global contributor to the methodology’s evolution. It affirms the school’s role in shaping education systems locally, continentally and internationally.

Why this world-first matters for South Africa

“PBL can only create meaningful and long-term impact when schools build supportive systems around teachers and students,” says Professor Xiangyun Du, director of Aalborg Unesco PBL Centre in Engineering Science and Sustainability. “Hosting the symposium in South Africa is a meaningful milestone. It highlights the importance of the African continent in global educational innovation and allows us to learn from models such as the decade-long PBL journey of Future Nation Schools. Their curriculum-level innovation and sustained teacher development contribute not only to South Africa, but also to global knowledge and practice.”

This global recognition reinforces the leadership role Future Nation Schools plays in advancing PBL on the continent.

“Hosting the world’s first K-12 track of the IRSPBL during the same week as G20 engagements reinforces South Africa’s role as a global driver of education reform. It demonstrates that our model is relevant and urgently needed in shaping the next generation of thinkers, innovators and problem-solvers. Future Nation Schools is not following global trends – we are setting them,” says Nkanyezi Makhari, CEO of Future Nation Schools.

Group CEO of Sifiso Learning Group, Dr Sizwe Nxasana, who holds a doctorate in PBL from Aalborg University, adds: “This convergence of global events makes the 2025 IRSPBL a defining moment for African education. While world leaders meet to discuss the future of economic growth, sustainability and human capital, we are demonstrating that African schools are already building the skills that matter. Project-based learning equips young people with the ability to analyse, collaborate, innovate and apply knowledge – precisely what the G20 identifies as essential for global progress. South Africa is showing that education innovation can come from the continent and inspire the world.”

The event is supported by the FirstRand Foundation, Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, Zenex Foundation, Kagiso Trust and Thungela Resources, whose partnership reflects a shared commitment to elevating Africa’s education systems and enabling meaningful, community-anchored innovation.

The inaugural K-12 conference at the IRSPBL marks a turning point for education – globally and not only for the continent. The event signals a future in which African schools do not simply participate in the global education conversation – they help define it.

The K-12 conference will run on Monday, 17 November 2025 from 8.30am to 4.30pm (SAST) and will be live streamed via Sifiso Learning Group’s YouTube channel.



