Medshield explains the importance of managing your stress and anxiety now

The week has only begun, and you've just stepped out of a stressful meeting. Your phone buzzes nonstop, and your to-do list is growing faster than you can manage. For many South Africans, ongoing stress quietly elevates blood pressure and heightens the risk of serious health problems.

South Africans are known for their resilience, but sometimes that can work against us. Powering through stress without addressing it can leave you vulnerable to serious long-term health issues. According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in South Africa, more than 1 in 3 adults live with high blood pressure, making hypertension a major contributor to a short life expectancy.

High blood pressure often has no noticeable symptoms, making regular check-ups crucial. However, stress-related anxiety conditions tend to present more visibly. If you're feeling constantly overwhelmed, struggling to focus, experiencing chest tightness, or having trouble sleeping, it's cause for concern. These symptoms of anxiety, combined with undetected high blood pressure, can have dangerous consequences.

When you’re stressed, your body releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol that triggers your body’s natural "fight-or-flight" response. While useful in short bursts, a constant activation of this response has detrimental effects, such as high blood pressure or hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and kidney issues. Stress-related anxiety disorders can result in a vicious cycle of mental and physical health challenges.

Wellness programmes that encourage healthy lifestyles and regular health monitoring can play a crucial role in chronic disease prevention. Medshield Medical Scheme provides members with an Annual Health Risk Assessment (HRA) benefit to proactively manage their health and prevent more serious medical issues in the future. HRAs are critical for screening, testing, and assessing members’ cholesterol, blood glucose, blood pressure, and Body Mass Index (BMI) and is a valuable preventive healthcare tool designed to uncover potential health risks before they escalate. It typically includes:

A review of your medical history.



An evaluation of lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise, and smoking habits.



Important measurements, including blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and BMI.



An assessment of risk factors for chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Many serious health conditions develop without noticeable symptoms during the initial stages. Regular HRAs can identify these risks. There are several key benefits: