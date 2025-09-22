Whey-to-go’ as flavours drive South Africa’s sports nutrition market

Globally and in South Africa, flavour innovation is playing an increasingly important role in driving growth in the sports nutrition market, as consumers demand products that combine performance, nutrition, and an enjoyable taste experience. As whey protein continues to dominate the category, brands are focusing on developing distinctive and indulgent flavour profiles that not only support muscle recovery and performance but also make protein consumption more appealing for both athletes and lifestyle users.

Insight Survey ’s latest South African Sports Nutrition Industry Landscape Report 2025 carefully uncovers the global and local sports nutrition market , based on the latest intelligence and research. It describes key global and local market trends, innovation and technology, drivers, and challenges, to present an objective insight into the South African sports nutrition market environment and its future.

The global Sports Nutrition market is expected to reach a total value of $53.3bn in 2025*. Moreover, the market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% to reach approximately $94.3bn in 2033*, as illustrated in the graph below.

Source: SR Graphics by Insight Survey

In South Africa, the Sports Nutrition market grew by 7.8% year-on-year, at current prices, and is forecast to continue growing at a robust CAGR of 9.6% up to 2029*.

The current and expected growth of the global and local sports nutrition market is partly fuelled by heightened innovation, with new whey protein flavours taking centre stage. Leading international brands are setting benchmarks in this space. Optimum Nutrition, for example, has expanded its Gold Standard 100% Whey range with two new flavours, namely Girl Scout Thin Mints and Caramel Macchiato, designed to deliver a balance of trusted performance and indulgence.

Furthermore, MyProtein added chocolate caramel and vanilla honeycomb to its Impact Whey Protein range, incorporating real biscuit pieces for a treat-like experience. The brand has also moved into lighter formats with its ‘Clear Whey Splash Of’ range, offering lightly flavoured, fruit-inspired protein drinks in pineapple, raspberry, mango and lemon and lime. These provide a refreshing alternative to traditional creamy shakes.

In Canada, True North Protein launched an extensive range of over 30 locally produced flavours, from classic chocolate and vanilla to bakery-inspired options such as birthday cake and gingerbread, all prioritising clean formulations and ingredient transparency.

In the South African market, brands are equally focused on creating unique flavour experiences tailored to local preferences. For example, SSA Supplements recently launched a limited-edition creamy nutty whey protein concentrate and isolate blend, enhanced with digestive enzymes to support digestion and improve recovery, appealing to consumers who value both taste and functionality.

Additionally, Biogen introduced an unconventional Wasabi and white chocolate flavour in its premium iso-whey protein shake, showcasing bold experimentation and catering to adventurous palates seeking novelty in their nutrition.

Moreover, USN expanded its Bluelab 100% Whey range with a chocolate praline variant, offering a rich, indulgent option for those prioritising high-quality performance products, while NPL unveiled peanut butter ice cream in its anabolic whey product, merging dessert-inspired flavour with benefits for lean muscle growth and enhanced training results.

Gloot, a female-focused wellness brand, launched its hydrolysed collagen and whey protein isolate protein water in cranberry crunch flavour, providing a light, fruity, and hydrating alternative to traditional creamy shakes.

Finally, Infinite Nutrition tapped into local nostalgia with a limited-edition cream soda flavoured clear whey powder, delivering a refreshing twist that connects emotionally with consumers while offering the convenience of a quick-mixing, easy-to-consume format.

The South African Sports Nutrition Industry Landscape Report 2025 (126 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global sports nutrition industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – market sizes and forecasts, industry trends, latest innovation and technology, key drivers, and challenges; as well as manufacturing, distribution, retailer, and pricing analysis.

Some key questions the report will help you to answer:

What are the key market dynamics of the global and South African Sports Nutrition industry?



What are the latest global and South African Sports Nutrition industry trends, innovations and technology, drivers, and challenges?



What are the market size value and volume trends in the South African Sports Nutrition market (2019-2024), and forecasts (2025-2029), as well as channel distribution?



Which are the key manufacturers, distributors, and retail players in the South African Sports Nutrition industry?



What is the latest company news for key players in terms of products, new launches, and marketing initiatives?



What are the prices of popular Sports Nutrition brands and products across South African pharmacies and retail outlets?

Please note that the 126-page report is available for purchase for R47,500.00 (excluding VAT). Alternatively, individual sections can be purchased for R20,000.00 (excluding VAT).

For more information, please email az.oc.yevrusthgisni@ofni, call our Cape Town office on (021) 045-0202 or Johannesburg office on (010) 140- 5756.

For a full brochure: South African Sports Nutrition Industry Landscape Report 2025

About Insight Survey:

Insight Survey is a South African B2B market research company with more than 15 years of heritage, focusing on business-to-business (B2B) and industry research to ensure smarter, more profitable business decisions are made with reduced investment risk.

We offer market research solutions to help you to successfully improve or expand your business, enter new markets, launch new products or better understand your internal or external environment.

Our bespoke Competitive Business Intelligence Research can help give you the edge in a global marketplace, empowering your business to overcome industry challenges quickly and effectively, and enabling you to realise your potential and achieve your vision.

From strategic overviews of your business’s competitive environment through to specific competitor profiles, our customised Competitive Intelligence Research is designed to meet your unique needs.

For more information, go to www.insightsurvey.co.za



