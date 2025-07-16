Living well with autoimmune disorders: Insights from Medshield

Your immune system is supposed to protect you from viruses, bacteria, and other harmful invaders. However, when you have an autoimmune disorder, your immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells in your body. It can lead to inflammation, pain, and damage to different parts of your body.

There are many different types of autoimmune disorders. Some of the more common ones include:

Rheumatoid arthritis, which affects the joints,



Type 1 diabetes, which affects the pancreas,



Lupus, which can affect many organs, including the skin and kidneys,



Psoriasis, which affects the skin,



Multiple sclerosis, which impacts the nervous system, and



Hashimoto's thyroiditis which affects the thyroid gland.

Living with an autoimmune disorder can sometimes feel confusing or overwhelming, but with the proper care and support, it is possible to live a healthy and fulfilling life.

Why autoimmune disorders happen and how to diagnose them

It is essential to know that autoimmune diseases are not contagious. Doctors are still learning exactly why autoimmune diseases develop, but it has been confirmed that genetics play a role, which means you may be more likely to develop an autoimmune disorder if someone else in your family has one. Women are also more likely to be affected than men. Environmental factors like certain infections or exposure to chemicals could increase the risk, and stress and gut health are also believed to play a part.

The symptoms of autoimmune disorders can vary widely and sometimes feel confusing. Many people experience extreme tiredness that doesn't improve with rest. Others may feel ongoing joint or muscle pain, have skin rashes, experience digestive problems, or struggle with numbness and tingling in the hands or feet. Some people notice they have trouble concentrating, often describing it as "brain fog."

Because these symptoms can come and go and look similar to other illnesses, getting a diagnosis can sometimes take time. There is no single test to confirm an autoimmune disorder. If symptoms persist or worsen, it is crucial to speak to your doctor. Doctors usually rely on blood tests, physical examinations, imaging scans such as MRIs or X-rays, and a detailed review of your health history. Sometimes, your general practitioner might refer you to a specialist, such as a rheumatologist, who can help with diagnosis and treatment.

Living well with an autoimmune disorder

Unfortunately, at the current time, most autoimmune disorders cannot be cured entirely, but they can be managed successfully. Treatment usually focuses on reducing inflammation, easing symptoms, and preventing further damage to the body. Many people with autoimmune diseases live long, active lives by working closely with their healthcare teams and making minor but essential lifestyle adjustments.

Medshield's Chronic Disease Management is designed to help members with chronic conditions like autoimmune disorders. We offer support to make it easier for you to get the care and treatment you need. Living with a chronic condition means making some changes – but it doesn't mean giving up the life you love.

Here's how you can manage better every day:

1. Stick to your treatment plan – Always follow your doctor's advice even if you feel better. Skipping medication or appointments can make symptoms worse.

2. Rest when you need to – Fatigue is common. Don't feel guilty about taking breaks or getting extra sleep when your body needs it.

3. Eat foods that help your body – A healthy diet can reduce inflammation and boost energy. Eat more fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, oily fish (like salmon), and lean meats. Try to avoid too much sugar, fast food, and processed snacks.

4. Keep moving – Exercise can help you feel stronger and happier. Start small with activities like walking, swimming, or stretching. Listen to your body, and don't overdo it.

5. Manage stress – Stress can make autoimmune symptoms worse. Try activities like meditation, prayer, yoga, or spending time with loved ones. Even a few minutes a day can make a difference.

6. Stay connected – You are not alone. Support groups, friends, and family can help you through tough times. Talking to others who understand what you're going through can lift your spirits.

How Medshield supports you

An autoimmune disorder may change the way you live in some ways, but it does not have to take away your joy, your goals, or your future. You can live a whole and meaningful life with the proper care, support, and small healthy habits.

If you are a Medshield member diagnosed with a chronic condition listed under the Chronic Disease List (CDL), you can apply to register on the Chronic Medicine Management Programme. Once your registration is approved, you can access a range of benefits covering prescribed minimum benefits (PMB) treatment protocols, including approved medication, necessary blood tests, and doctor consultations. These benefits are provided according to the Scheme's rules and clinical criteria. Completing and submitting the required application forms as soon as possible is essential to ensure you receive your benefits without delays.

At Medshield, we support you every step of the way – helping you stay strong, stay well, and stay in control of your health.



