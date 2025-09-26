Unveiling Seacom 2.0

Seacom, Africa’s trailblazer in digital infrastructure, today announced the launch of Seacom 2.0, a groundbreaking subsea cable system poised to redefine connectivity across the Indian Ocean Basin, Middle East, Mediterranean, and Southern Europe. Unveiled at Submarine Networks World 2025 in Singapore, the project marks a bold leap toward securing Africa’s role in the global digital economy while addressing the explosive demand for AI, cloud, and real-time data services.

Seacom 2.0 builds on the company’s pioneering legacy. In 2009, Seacom’s first privately owned subsea cable to connect countries around the Indian Ocean, slashed connectivity costs by 300% and sparked a wave of innovation in cloud services, fintech, and tech ecosystems. Now, as the region braces for unprecedented growth, home to 2.9 billion people across 33 nations, with youthful populations and a surging middle class, Seacom 2.0 aims to future-proof infrastructure for decades to come.

By 2030, networks are expected to carry over 10 billion AI agents, and Seacom 2.0 will serve as the backbone for this AI-driven revolution. Looking further ahead, the system is engineered to support a world population of 10 billion by 2050, with the Indian Ocean Basin projected to house half of humanity.

The new system is no ordinary cable. Seacom 2.0 introduces a 48-fibre-pair architecture, a leap in design tailored for high-capacity, low-latency AI workloads. Cable landing stations will transform into AI communication nodes, seamlessly linking African nations’ sovereign AI infrastructure to global data hubs.

But Seacom 2.0 is more than capacity, it is a commitment to resilience. After recent cable disruptions exposed vulnerabilities, the project adopts diversified routes closer to African shores and open, carrier-neutral landing points to reduce risks and enhance security. This design ensures uninterrupted connectivity while reinforcing Africa’s digital sovereignty and also a strategic decision that transforms coastal nations from passive endpoints into active custodians of global digital flow.

For nations along the route, Seacom 2.0 is a catalyst for growth. It will:

Boost GDP: Subsea infrastructure has already lifted African nations’ GDP per capita by over 6%. Seacom 2.0 aims to multiply this impact.

Subsea infrastructure has already lifted African nations’ GDP per capita by over 6%. Seacom 2.0 aims to multiply this impact. Fuel smart infrastructure: From IoT-enabled ports to AI-driven city planning, the network will support real-time analytics and edge computing.

From IoT-enabled ports to AI-driven city planning, the network will support real-time analytics and edge computing. Empower SMEs: By lowering barriers to enterprise-grade connectivity, Seacom 2.0 opens doors for small businesses to access cloud tools, engage customers globally, and integrate into digital trade platforms.

The system will also act as a gateway for landlocked regions, such as the SADC and East African markets, reducing reliance on single routes and positioning countries as hubs for content and applications providers. Connectivity is no longer a luxury; it's the oxygen of the digital and AI age.

“Seacom 2.0 is more than a cable, it’s the foundation of a shared AI-driven future,” said Alpheus Mangale, Group CEO of Seacom. “This project isn’t just about connecting people; it is about ensuring Africa and its neighbours control their digital destinies. By enabling open access and regional integration, we are creating a system that is resilient, sustainable, and inclusive.”

Furthermore, this project represents more than engineering, it embodies a belief that technological progress should elevate all humanity, not merely serve the interests of the few. As the world stands on the threshold of artificial general intelligence, Seacom 2.0 ensures the Indian Ocean Basin will equally participate in shaping what comes next.

Success, Mangale added, hinges on strategic partnerships with governments, regulators, and industry stakeholders. Over the past year, Seacom has engaged with leaders across existing and potential landing countries to align with their regulations, co-invest in infrastructure, and maximise local value.



