South Africa
ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

StoneBluegrass DigitalXLinkMoonsportBullion PR & CommunicationSENTECHSaving Grace EducationDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Unveiling Seacom 2.0

Seacom, Africa’s trailblazer in digital infrastructure, today announced the launch of Seacom 2.0, a groundbreaking subsea cable system poised to redefine connectivity across the Indian Ocean Basin, Middle East, Mediterranean, and Southern Europe. Unveiled at Submarine Networks World 2025 in Singapore, the project marks a bold leap toward securing Africa’s role in the global digital economy while addressing the explosive demand for AI, cloud, and real-time data services.
Issued by Stone
26 Sep 2025
26 Sep 2025
Unveiling Seacom 2.0

Seacom 2.0 builds on the company’s pioneering legacy. In 2009, Seacom’s first privately owned subsea cable to connect countries around the Indian Ocean, slashed connectivity costs by 300% and sparked a wave of innovation in cloud services, fintech, and tech ecosystems. Now, as the region braces for unprecedented growth, home to 2.9 billion people across 33 nations, with youthful populations and a surging middle class, Seacom 2.0 aims to future-proof infrastructure for decades to come.

By 2030, networks are expected to carry over 10 billion AI agents, and Seacom 2.0 will serve as the backbone for this AI-driven revolution. Looking further ahead, the system is engineered to support a world population of 10 billion by 2050, with the Indian Ocean Basin projected to house half of humanity.

Unveiling Seacom 2.0

The new system is no ordinary cable. Seacom 2.0 introduces a 48-fibre-pair architecture, a leap in design tailored for high-capacity, low-latency AI workloads. Cable landing stations will transform into AI communication nodes, seamlessly linking African nations’ sovereign AI infrastructure to global data hubs.

But Seacom 2.0 is more than capacity, it is a commitment to resilience. After recent cable disruptions exposed vulnerabilities, the project adopts diversified routes closer to African shores and open, carrier-neutral landing points to reduce risks and enhance security. This design ensures uninterrupted connectivity while reinforcing Africa’s digital sovereignty and also a strategic decision that transforms coastal nations from passive endpoints into active custodians of global digital flow.

For nations along the route, Seacom 2.0 is a catalyst for growth. It will:

  • Boost GDP: Subsea infrastructure has already lifted African nations’ GDP per capita by over 6%. Seacom 2.0 aims to multiply this impact.

  • Fuel smart infrastructure: From IoT-enabled ports to AI-driven city planning, the network will support real-time analytics and edge computing.

  • Empower SMEs: By lowering barriers to enterprise-grade connectivity, Seacom 2.0 opens doors for small businesses to access cloud tools, engage customers globally, and integrate into digital trade platforms.

The system will also act as a gateway for landlocked regions, such as the SADC and East African markets, reducing reliance on single routes and positioning countries as hubs for content and applications providers. Connectivity is no longer a luxury; it's the oxygen of the digital and AI age.

“Seacom 2.0 is more than a cable, it’s the foundation of a shared AI-driven future,” said Alpheus Mangale, Group CEO of Seacom. “This project isn’t just about connecting people; it is about ensuring Africa and its neighbours control their digital destinies. By enabling open access and regional integration, we are creating a system that is resilient, sustainable, and inclusive.”

Furthermore, this project represents more than engineering, it embodies a belief that technological progress should elevate all humanity, not merely serve the interests of the few. As the world stands on the threshold of artificial general intelligence, Seacom 2.0 ensures the Indian Ocean Basin will equally participate in shaping what comes next.

Success, Mangale added, hinges on strategic partnerships with governments, regulators, and industry stakeholders. Over the past year, Seacom has engaged with leaders across existing and potential landing countries to align with their regulations, co-invest in infrastructure, and maximise local value.

Read more: Seacom, Stone, Alpheus Mangale
Share this article
NextOptions
Stone
Stone provides excellent strategy counsel, engagement consulting and communication services. We support our clients' business goals on their journey to success and prosperity.
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
Marketing & Media
Expand
Retail
Expand
Finance
Expand
ICT
Expand
Entrepreneurship
Expand
Property
Expand
Construction & Engineering
Expand
Education
Expand
Legal
Expand
ESG & Sustainability
Expand
Manufacturing
Expand
Healthcare
Expand
HR & Management
Expand
Logistics & Transport
Expand
Tourism & Travel
Expand
Agriculture
Expand
Automotive
Expand
Energy & Mining
Expand
Lifestyle
Expand
Let's do Biz