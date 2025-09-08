Seacom achieves Level 1 B-BBEE certification

Seacom South Africa (Pty) Ltd, including all its subsidiaries, is proud to announce that it has officially achieved broad-based Black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 1 certification for the financial period ending 31 December 2024 – the highest rating attainable under South Africa's empowerment framework.

"Level 1 B-BBEE certification is a significant milestone for Seacom because it underscores our unwavering commitment to building an inclusive, sustainable, and transformative digital economy in South Africa," says Soraya Bagus, Seacom Group chief people and culture. "It affirms our longstanding dedication to contributing meaningfully to the country's socio-economic development while strengthening our position as a trusted and empowering partner in the ICT sector."

A significant milestone in transformation

Level 1 certification places Seacom among a select group of ICT providers at the forefront of South Africa's transformation journey. The achievement comes with significant progress across all pillars of the scorecard.

Seacom made efforts to achieve this by investing in training, mentorship, and skills programmes with a focus on black professionals, as well as supporting SMEs and black-owned suppliers through enterprise and supplier development initiatives – contributing nearly half of its B-BBEE points in this category.

Soraya Bagus, Seacom

"We are especially proud of our contribution to the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative, which not only helps young people access opportunities but also ensures we are actively shaping the next generation of leaders in our sector," states Bagus.

Seacom's absorption of unemployed youth on our youth learnership programmes contributed directly to tackling South Africa's youth unemployment crisis – one of the most pressing challenges facing the country today.

Why it matters to clients and partners

For clients and partners, Seacom's Level 1 contributor status brings tangible business benefits. With 135% procurement recognition, companies working with Seacom can enhance their own corporate social responsibility credentials and strengthen their commitment to inclusive supply chains.

Beyond the numbers, however, the certification signals Seacom's role as a partner that aligns growth with transformation. By embedding empowerment practices into its business strategy, the company delivers ICT services that not only connect people and businesses but also expand opportunity and inclusion across the value chain.

"Transformation is at the heart of sustainable business growth in South Africa," explains Bagus. "By achieving Level 1 status, Seacom demonstrates that we are not just an ICT provider but a partner invested in the long-term success of our clients and the communities we serve. This milestone reflects our determination to help build a stronger, more inclusive ICT ecosystem where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

As one of Africa's pioneering providers of connectivity and cloud solutions, Seacom has always played a transformative role in the region's digital economy. From the arrival of its submarine cable on the continent in 2009 to today's comprehensive suite of enterprise and wholesale digital services, the company has consistently positioned itself as an enabler of growth, innovation, and access.

The Level 1 B-BBEE certification extends this legacy by demonstrating that Seacom's commitment to inclusion goes beyond technology – it is also embedded in how the company manages its people, develops talent, builds partnerships, and supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Looking ahead

In an industry that is both fast-moving and central to South Africa's competitiveness, transformation has become a business imperative rather than a compliance exercise. Companies that fail to integrate inclusive practices risk falling behind in both innovation and societal relevance.

As the digital economy continues to evolve, Seacom is committed to ensuring that empowerment and growth go hand in hand. The certification is not an endpoint but a foundation for ongoing action and accountability.

"Our Level 1 B-BBEE status sends a clear message. We are committed to creating a digital future that reflects the diversity, aspirations, and resilience of South Africa. This achievement aligns with national priorities such as job creation, skills development, and economic participation – all of which are essential to addressing inequality and driving sustainable growth," Bagus concludes.

Seacom intends to build on this momentum by deepening its transformation initiatives. The company is exploring expanded partnerships with local enterprises, scaling up training and development programmes, and broadening its participation in national empowerment initiatives.



