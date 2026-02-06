Medshield Medical Scheme appoints new experienced chief medical officer

Medshield Medical Scheme is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Wayne Riback as its new chief medical officer (CMO), effective 2 February 2026. Dr Riback brings more than two decades of clinical, pharmaceutical and managed-care leadership experience to the role, strengthening Medshield’s commitment to sustainable, high-quality and member-centred healthcare.

Dr Wayne Riback, newly appointed CMO at Medshield Medical Scheme

Welcoming the appointment, Kevin Aron, principal officer of Medshield Medical Scheme, said Dr Riback’s depth of expertise and systems-level understanding of healthcare delivery made him a natural fit for the organisation. Dr Riback joins Medshield from Medscheme, where he most recently served as general manager: Health Professional Strategy. In this role, he led complex strategic initiatives across provider engagement, network management, alternative reimbursement models and quality-of-care optimisation. His work consistently focused on balancing access, cost and clinical outcomes while supporting the long-term financial sustainability of medical schemes.

“Dr Wayne Riback is an exceptional healthcare leader with a rare combination of clinical insight, strategic thinking and operational execution,” said Aron. “His track record in driving provider collaboration, improving clinical outcomes and embedding value-focused healthcare models aligns perfectly with Medshield’s purpose. We are delighted to welcome him to the executive team and are confident he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our Scheme.”

Dr Riback’s career spans senior roles in managed care, the pharmaceutical industry and frontline clinical practice. Prior to Medscheme, he held senior medical leadership positions at Sanofi Aventis in both South Africa and the United Kingdom, where he was responsible for diabetes portfolios across the UK and Ireland. Earlier in his career, he served as a medical doctor at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, grounding his leadership approach in real-world clinical experience and patient care.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Riback said he was motivated by the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable healthcare system in South Africa. “I am honoured to join Medshield Medical Scheme at a time when healthcare is undergoing profound change,” said Dr Riback. “I am particularly passionate about Value-Based Care as an emerging direction for the future of healthcare in South Africa. By focusing on outcomes rather than volume, and by aligning incentives across funders, providers and members, we can improve quality of care while making healthcare more affordable and accessible for all.”

Throughout his career, Dr Riback has been recognised for his ability to translate complex healthcare data into actionable strategy. His work has included implementing alternative reimbursement and global fee models, specialist and GP network optimisation, risk and quality performance measurement, and engagement programmes designed to shift provider behaviour toward improved efficiency and outcomes.

In his new role as chief medical officer, Dr Riback will oversee Medshield’s clinical risk strategy, healthcare delivery frameworks and provider partnerships. He will also play a key role in advancing innovative care models that improve affordability and quality for members, while ensuring robust governance and clinical oversight.

Riback added that Medshield’s strong member focus and commitment to responsible stewardship were key factors in his decision to join the organisation. “Medshield has a clear purpose and a genuine commitment to its members. I look forward to working with the executive leadership, Board, management and provider partners to strengthen clinical outcomes, enhance member experience and support the Scheme’s long-term sustainability,” he says.

Kevin Aron concluded by noting that Dr Riback’s appointment reinforces Medshield’s strategic focus on innovation and accountability in healthcare delivery. “As we navigate increasing healthcare complexity and cost pressures, strong clinical leadership is essential. Dr Riback’s appointment signals our intent to lead with integrity, evidence and value, always putting the best interests of our members first.”



