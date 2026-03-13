Ceres Rail unveils new vintage adventure along the Garden Route

Ceres Rail has unveiled a new six-day heritage rail journey along the Garden Route, the “Mossel Bay Explorer”, set to depart from Cape Town on 7 May 2026. The trip will take passengers through the Western Cape’s vineyards, mountain passes and coastal landscapes, combining scenic rail travel with vintage observation and lounge coaches and overnight stays along the route.

Source: Supplied

Travellers begin in Cape Town, winding through vineyards and mountain passes toward the Overberg and Swellendam.

The train continues along rolling farmlands, passing Heidelberg, Riversdale, and Albertinia before reaching Mossel Bay, where passengers enjoy a multi-day stay.

Along the route, vintage-era coaches provide panoramic views, allowing passengers to fully take in the changing landscapes. Selected segments will feature a steam locomotive, offering a taste of classic rail travel.

The journey also includes opportunities to explore coastal towns and the surrounding scenery, with guided support and assistance from onboard staff.

The return journey follows a similarly scenic route, crossing the Cape’s diverse landscapes and concluding back in Cape Town.

The Mossel Bay Explorer combines heritage rail experiences with carefully chosen travel features, connecting passengers to South Africa’s natural beauty and cultural highlights.