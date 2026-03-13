Trending
Ceres Rail unveils new vintage adventure along the Garden Route
Travellers begin in Cape Town, winding through vineyards and mountain passes toward the Overberg and Swellendam.
The train continues along rolling farmlands, passing Heidelberg, Riversdale, and Albertinia before reaching Mossel Bay, where passengers enjoy a multi-day stay.
Along the route, vintage-era coaches provide panoramic views, allowing passengers to fully take in the changing landscapes. Selected segments will feature a steam locomotive, offering a taste of classic rail travel.
The journey also includes opportunities to explore coastal towns and the surrounding scenery, with guided support and assistance from onboard staff.
The return journey follows a similarly scenic route, crossing the Cape’s diverse landscapes and concluding back in Cape Town.
The Mossel Bay Explorer combines heritage rail experiences with carefully chosen travel features, connecting passengers to South Africa’s natural beauty and cultural highlights.