South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Krispy KremeCape Town TourismHostex 2026Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ceres Rail unveils new vintage adventure along the Garden Route

    Ceres Rail has unveiled a new six-day heritage rail journey along the Garden Route, the “Mossel Bay Explorer”, set to depart from Cape Town on 7 May 2026. The trip will take passengers through the Western Cape’s vineyards, mountain passes and coastal landscapes, combining scenic rail travel with vintage observation and lounge coaches and overnight stays along the route.
    13 Mar 2026
    13 Mar 2026
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Travellers begin in Cape Town, winding through vineyards and mountain passes toward the Overberg and Swellendam.

    The train continues along rolling farmlands, passing Heidelberg, Riversdale, and Albertinia before reaching Mossel Bay, where passengers enjoy a multi-day stay.

    Along the route, vintage-era coaches provide panoramic views, allowing passengers to fully take in the changing landscapes. Selected segments will feature a steam locomotive, offering a taste of classic rail travel.

    The journey also includes opportunities to explore coastal towns and the surrounding scenery, with guided support and assistance from onboard staff.

    The return journey follows a similarly scenic route, crossing the Cape’s diverse landscapes and concluding back in Cape Town.

    The Mossel Bay Explorer combines heritage rail experiences with carefully chosen travel features, connecting passengers to South Africa’s natural beauty and cultural highlights.

    Read more: South Africa Tourism, travel industry, travel and tourism
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz