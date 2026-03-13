WPP maintains dominance in annual Warc Media 100 rankings

The Warc Media 100 rankings, an independent global benchmark of the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for media, have been released.

Compiled by Warc, the annual Media 100 Ranking aggregates the results of the most important global and regional media awards of 2025. The shows tracked are determined in consultation with the Warc Rankings Advisory Board and by a yearly global panel survey.

Amy Rodgers, head of content, Warc Creative, said: “The rapid evolution of the media landscape driven by technology, shifting consumer behaviours and new platforms is reshaping how brands and their partner agencies engage with audiences in meaningful and impactful ways. The Warc Media 100 celebrates the most awarded campaigns and companies at the forefront of these changes and will spark inspiration and new opportunites for the industry.”

Three themes stand out from this year’s Media 100:

Tapping into fans: Speaking to customers in their language and reaching them in places and across media where they spend time has become a core tenet of effective marketing. This year’s top 100 campaigns for media excellence draw inspiration from these very places.

Hidden ads: With consumers exposed to thousands of marketing messages each day, brands are capturing attention by subterfuge, evoking emotions like intrigue and surprise to encode memory and drive engagement.

Media as a vehicle for advocacy: This year’s Media 100 showcase how brands are driving change through innovative media ideas. Though not a new theme in the Rankings, top campaigns spotlight how the creative use of media combined with impactful product solutions advocate diverse groups, including women, the LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, and young people.

#1 Campaign for media: Beauty Test Stops With Me by Mindshare Mumbai for Dove

The most awarded campaign for media excellence of 2025 was Beauty Test Stops With Me for Dove. Activated via a multi-channel strategy, the campaign empowered mothers as key agents in driving cultural change by challenging beauty biases in the Indian matchmaking process.

#1 Agency for media: PHD, London

#1 Independent Agency for media: Mediaplus, Munich

With four campaigns ranked in the top 100, PHD London tops the Media ranking this year for the first time, having previously peaked in third place in 2022.

#1 Network for media: Mindshare Worldwide

#1 Independent network for media: Serviceplan

Mindshare Worldwide was the most awarded media network for the fifth time. The network had fifteen campaigns in the top 100 and seven agencies around the world contributing to its ranking: Mumbai, New York, London, Shanghai, Sydney, Warsaw and Jakarta.

WPP keeps title

#1 Holding Company for media: WPP

There’s no change at the top for the holding companies’ ranking. WPP has maintained its top place since 2018 when the Media 100 launched.

Brian Lesser, global CEO, WPP Media, said: “Leading the Warc Media 100 for a ninth straight year is an honour and a testament to the incredible clients, people and innovative work across the entire WPP network. In a world where media is truly everywhere and in everything, these awards powerfully show how we create captivating work that's strategically brilliant, culturally relevant, and deeply impactful.

At the heart of every truly successful client partnership lies a powerful idea – one that doesn't just meet objectives but fundamentally transforms a business. Congratulations to our clients and our teams for consistently delivering outstanding work that moves audiences to think and act.”

#1 Brand for media: Dove

2026 marks three years at the top for Unilever hero brand, Dove. The personal care brand has four campaigns in the top 100 and 14 across the full media 100 database.

#1 Advertiser for media: Unilever

Unilever has now been the top advertiser in the Media 100 for seven consecutive years. The FMCG giant is represented by 24 different brands in the full Media 100 database, with Dove, Vaseline, Knorr and OMO making the top 50 brands.

#1 Country for media: US

The US retains its first place – a rank it has held since 2018 when the Media 100 was launched. 16 of the top 100 campaigns came from the US, including two of the top 10. The UK generated 11 of the top 100 campaigns. India remains in third place. Canada and Germany follow in fourth and fifth place.

Most highly ranked campaigns and companies