    Renewable energy skills drive opens doors for young township entrepreneurs

    The DLO Energy Skills Initiative is inviting unemployed youth and aspiring entrepreneurs in Gauteng to apply for its 2025 Solar Panel Cleaning, Maintenance and Green Enterprise Training Programme. The accredited three-month course aims to equip 100 participants with technical and business skills for opportunities in the renewable energy sector.
    20 Aug 2025
    Source: Unsplash

    Addressing youth unemployment through green skills

    The programme includes hands-on training in solar panel cleaning, system maintenance and fault detection, combined with enterprise development modules to prepare participants to start green businesses in their communities.

    “This programme is not only about training technicians, but also about building entrepreneurs who can create jobs in their communities and reduce the high levels of youth unemployment,” said Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, CEO of DLO Energy Group. “

    Corporate South Africa has a critical role to play in supporting government in tackling this crisis, and this initiative is a clear example of what is possible when we invest in skills and enterprise development.”

    The 2025 intake follows the inaugural programme held in De Aar, Northern Cape, last year, which trained 100 unemployed youth in solar panel cleaning and maintenance.

    High unemployment backdrop

    According to Statistics South Africa, the country’s unemployment rate rose to 33.2% in the second quarter of 2025. Youth unemployment remains particularly high, with more than 8.4 million people currently out of work.

    Application process

    Applications are open to unemployed youth or entrepreneurs aged 18–35 who reside in Gauteng. Minimum requirements include:

    • A matric certificate with at least Level 3 in Mathematics/Mathematical Literacy and Level 3 in English
    • Proof of residence in Gauteng
    • Certified copy of a South African ID

    Applications close on Tuesday, 26 August 2025. Interested candidates can apply via this link or email moc.evitaitinislliksold@nimda.

    The DLO Energy Skills Initiative says the training is designed to respond directly to challenges of youth unemployment, township underdevelopment and skills readiness for the energy transition.

