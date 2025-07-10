Energy & Mining Renewables & Energy Efficiency
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

KwaZulu-Natal Industrial Technology Exhibition 2025ESG Africa ConferenceUnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Sapvia awards solar excellence at inaugural Industry Awards

    The South Africa Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) held its inaugural Industry Awards at its recent annual general meeting in Johannesburg.
    10 Jul 2025
    10 Jul 2025
    Onvlee Engineering received the award for Excellence in Local Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Image credit: Sapvia
    Onvlee Engineering received the award for Excellence in Local Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Image credit: Sapvia

    The awards aim to recognise excellence, innovation, and impact across the solar PV sector.

    "The solar PV industry is at a pivotal moment, both globally and here at home. While the immense potential of solar energy to alleviate our energy crisis and drive economic growth is undeniable, we must carefully navigate policies that could inadvertently hinder this progress," says Dr Rethabile Melamu, CEO of Sapvia.

    Here are all the winners

    • Solar Excellence Award: Sola Group
    • Collaboration and Partnership Award: African Women In Energy and Power NPC
    • Solar PV Research and Development (R&D) Award: Wetility
    • C&I Solar PV Excellence Award: SolarAfrica Energy
    • Excellence in Local Manufacturing and Supply Chain: Onvlee Engineering
    • Socio-Economic Development Award: GreenCape's ASDU
    • Empowerment Through Skills Development Award: Green Solar Academy
    • SSEG Installer of the Year Award: SEM Solutions

    Read more: solar energy, Sapvia, SEM Solutions, Sola Group, SolarAfrica Energy, Wetility
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz