Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Sapvia awards solar excellence at inaugural Industry Awards
The South Africa Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) held its inaugural Industry Awards at its recent annual general meeting in Johannesburg.
Onvlee Engineering received the award for Excellence in Local Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Image credit: Sapvia
The awards aim to recognise excellence, innovation, and impact across the solar PV sector.
"The solar PV industry is at a pivotal moment, both globally and here at home. While the immense potential of solar energy to alleviate our energy crisis and drive economic growth is undeniable, we must carefully navigate policies that could inadvertently hinder this progress," says Dr Rethabile Melamu, CEO of Sapvia.
Here are all the winners
- Solar Excellence Award: Sola Group
- Collaboration and Partnership Award: African Women In Energy and Power NPC
- Solar PV Research and Development (R&D) Award: Wetility
- C&I Solar PV Excellence Award: SolarAfrica Energy
- Excellence in Local Manufacturing and Supply Chain: Onvlee Engineering
- Socio-Economic Development Award: GreenCape's ASDU
- Empowerment Through Skills Development Award: Green Solar Academy
- SSEG Installer of the Year Award: SEM Solutions
Related
6 steps to adopt solar energy 1 day Cape Town to spend R71.2bn on energy projects 2 days Wetility and MultiChoice Innovation Fund light the way for solar business growth 13 May 2025 Modularity: Driving the future of electricity 29 Apr 2025 Collaboration led to SA Renewable Energy Master Plan adaption 8 Apr 2025 Solar industry powers forward to 2025 18 Dec 2024