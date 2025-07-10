Sapvia awards solar excellence at inaugural Industry Awards

The South Africa Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) held its inaugural Industry Awards at its recent annual general meeting in Johannesburg.

Onvlee Engineering received the award for Excellence in Local Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Image credit: Sapvia

The awards aim to recognise excellence, innovation, and impact across the solar PV sector.

"The solar PV industry is at a pivotal moment, both globally and here at home. While the immense potential of solar energy to alleviate our energy crisis and drive economic growth is undeniable, we must carefully navigate policies that could inadvertently hinder this progress," says Dr Rethabile Melamu, CEO of Sapvia.

Here are all the winners