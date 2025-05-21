Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

LGSunshinegunBizcommunity.comBlue Label MediaBusiness Partners LimitedAchievement Awards GroupOFM RadioHOT 102.7FMEast Coast RadioIncubetaPrimedia BroadcastingMultiChoiceScholars FilmBoundlessAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Media

    French media giant Canal+ can acquire MultiChoice with conditions

    21 May 2025
    21 May 2025
    The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve, with conditions, the proposed acquisition of South African media company MultiChoice Group Limited by French broadcasting group Groupe Canal+ SAS.

    This follows the Commission’s investigation of the large merger notification submitted on 30 September 2024, signalling a major development in the local and international media landscape.

    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Conditions need to be met

    The Commission is of the view that the proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market. However, in recognition of the important role played by the Target Group within the broader audiovisual ecosystem in South Africa, and to address public interest concerns raised by various stakeholders, the Commission has recommended approval of the merger subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, addressing employment concerns, an increase in the shareholding of historically disadvantaged persons (HDPs) and workers in Orbicom and LicenceCo, supplier development commitments, the merged entity’s continued operation from South Africa, plurality of television news and export promotion.

    “In large mergers the Commission is required to assess and to ultimately make a recommendation to the Tribunal. The Commission is satisfied that the conditions attached to this merger sufficiently address the concerns raised during the investigation. The matter is now before the Tribunal for a final determination,” said deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

    According to the Commission, the merger parties have agreed to a moratorium on retrenchments for a period of three years following the merger implementation date. The merger parties have also committed that the majority of LicenceCo’s shareholders will be HDPs and workers.

    Corporate responsibility

    Moreover, the parties have agreed to continue certain corporate social responsibility initiatives such as skills development in the audiovisual industry and sports development.

    In addition, Canal+ has undertaken that MultiChoice will remain incorporated and headquartered in South Africa, endeavour to promote exports, and will pursue a secondary inward listing on the securities exchange operated by the JSE Limited. The merged entity has also made supplier development commitments that include expenditure on local audiovisual content, the promotion of South African audiovisual content in new markets, and procurement from HDPs and small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

    Finally, the parties have agreed that LicenceCo will continue to procure local news content for DStv and will ensure the diversity of the news content it broadcasts.

    The total value of all the public interest commitments advanced by the merger parties (based on past spend by MultiChoice) is projected at a total amount of approximately R26bn over the next three years.

    Read more: Competition Commission, Multichoice, streaming, acquisition, TV, Canal +
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz