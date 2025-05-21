Pierpaolo Piccioli named new creative director of Balenciaga

French luxury group Kering announced that accomplished Italian fashion designer, Pierpaolo Piccioli has been appointed creative director at Balenciaga effective 10 July 2025.

Piccioli will bring his unique creative vision and extensive experience to Balenciaga, building on the strengths and success achieved by the brand over the past decade under Demna Gvasalia’s creative direction, and in continuity with the legacy of Cristóbal Balenciaga and of the historic Parisian House.

Piccioli joins Balenciaga after a 25-year tenure at Valentino, working as the label's sole creative director for nearly a decade.

Piccioli stated, “Balenciaga is what it is today thanks to all the people who have paved the way. In all its phases, while constantly evolving and changing, it has never lost track of the House’s aesthetic values. What I am receiving is a brand full of possibilities that is incredibly fascinating.

I must first and foremost thank Demna; I’ve always admired his talent and vision. I couldn’t ask for a better passing of the torch. This gives me the chance to shape a new version of the Maison, adding another chapter with a new story. I am grateful for the trust that François-Henri, Francesca and Gianfranco are giving me. We were effortlessly on the same page from the start, and that is the best way to begin something new.”

Francesca Bellettini, Kering deputy CEO in charge of brand development, said, “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Pierpaolo to the group. He is one of the most talented and celebrated designers of today. His mastery of haute couture, his creative voice, and his passion for savoir-faire made him the ideal choice for the House.

I would also like to sincerely thank Demna for the bold, distinctive vision he brought to Balenciaga over the past 10 years, shaping the House’s identity in the contemporary era. I am convinced that Pierpaolo and Gianfranco will lead Balenciaga perfectly through this important new chapter of its remarkable history.”

“I’m excited to begin this new era at Balenciaga with Pierpaolo. His creative vision will thrive, and he will perfectly interpret the legacy of Cristóbal Balenciaga, building on the House’s bold creativity, rich heritage, and strong culture.

With the expertise of our teams and the dynamic creative energy that has historically driven Balenciaga, I look forward to what we will build together,” said Gianfranco Gianangeli, Balenciaga CEO.

The first Balenciaga collection under Piccioli’s creative direction will be unveiled in October 2025.