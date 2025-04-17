IWISA No 1’s Fills Bold Designer Search celebrates culture, creativity and confidence

Maize brand IWISA No 1’s Fills Bold Designer Search is an invitation to the next generation of fashion innovators to step into the spotlight and design South Africa’s freshest range of street gear.

Maize brand IWISA No 1’s Fills Bold Designer Search will see entrants able to win cash prizes of up to R20,000 and a brand-new MacBook Pro

Launched online today, Wednesday 7 May, entrants stand a chance to win cash prizes of up to R20,000 and a brand-new MacBook Pro, with the 20 finalists having their work seen by some of South Africa’s most influential creatives, including Clinton Myeni, David Tshabalala and Anet Norval-Ferina.

Open to young South Africans between the ages of 18 and 35, the competition challenges applicants to create a full streetwear collection inspired by IWISA No.1’s legendary identity.

The required set includes a t-shirt, jackets, pants, a bucket hat, a tote bag and socks.

Submissions need to be shared online as per the entry guidelines and templates available at here by 30 June 2025

“If you’re a young South African designer, artist or fashion enthusiast aged between the ages of 18 and 35, it’s time to rise up and reimagine what ‘homegrown’ can look like,” says Sibongile Mooko, premier executive: marketing (milling).

Draw on SA's cultural heritage

“Designs must draw on South Africa’s cultural heritage while bringing in modern streetwear swagger,” expands Mooko. “Think ‘local drip’ meets bold design thinking.”

“We want to ensure we maximise entrants’ exposure, as well as giving them a chance to be mentored by seasoned professionals who have their own inspiring stories of creative boldness and edginess,” says Mooko. “This is what creating runway revolutions is all about.”

Committed to remaining timeless

She adds that as a brand, IWISA No.1 has always been future-facing and purpose-driven.

“While we may be a legacy brand in existence since 1956, our promise of building communities to make everyday people’s everyday lives better remains just as relevant today as it was when we first launched.

“We’re committed to remaining timeless – consistently delivering value across generations while celebrating the richness of South Africa’s heritage.”

She explains that the Fills Bold Designer Search is an extension of that promise.

“It is about empowering young next-generation creatives to express themselves, connect with their culture and shape a bold new future.”

She adds, “As IWISA No 1, we’re committed to investing in youth empowerment, economic participation and our local creative industry.

“We believe that young South Africans deserve a seat at the table, and their work deserves a place on the shelves. This is our bold invitation and challenge for them to do just that.”

This edgy new fashion competition is about far more than just design; it is about starting a movement that celebrates culture, creativity and confidence.