    Pura Beverage's strategic OOH sticker coup in NYC

    The Pura Beverage Company recently launched what might be the smallest outdoor media campaign in one of the world’s busiest cities: sticker placements on Broadway in New York City, right outside the iconic Nike Store.
    11 Aug 2025
    The advertisement was shown in Times Square New York. Source: Supplied.
    The advertisement was shown in Times Square New York. Source: Supplied.

    According to the brand this wasn’t a budget-saving stunt. It was a statement about strategy, about knowing your audience, and about playing smart in a marketplace dominated by Goliaths.

    Placed in a high-footfall, health-conscious area in the heart of Manhattan, the sticker caught the eyes of exactly the kind of consumer Pura speaks to: active, mindful people who care about what they put into their bodies.

    According to recent reports by Stack Influence, targeted efforts can generate nearly three times more revenue per ad than general campaigns. Engagement rates for micro-initiatives are also higher, ranging from 7% to 20%, and in some cases, marketers are seeing returns of R230.00 for every R17.00 spent. In an era of inflation, shrinking budgets, and demand for authenticity, these stats are game-changers.

    The sticker outside the Nike Store was a calculated brand alignment. Nike represents health, motion, and ambition - values that overlap seamlessly with Pura’s vision. By borrowing just a bit of that brand equity and placing itself in the right moment, in front of the right people, Pura wasn’t just seen - it was remembered.

    Micro-campaigns like this are becoming a practical approach for challenger brands. They tend to be low-cost, focused, and personal. While big billboards still dominate Times Square, brands like Pura are exploring quieter ways to connect with audiences.

