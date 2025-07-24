Retail Packaging
    Pura Beverages unveils new packaging design

    The Pura Beverage Company has unveiled a complete brand redesign across its flagship ranges - Pura Soda, Pura Kids, and Pura Hydrate - as it sets its sights on owning shelf space in a booming modern refreshment sector...
    24 Jul 2025
    24 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    With the modern refreshment segment growing over 50% in just one year, Pura’s timing couldn’t be better placed. Consumer demand for cleaner labels, real ingredients, and guilt-free fizz is no longer a trend, but the new normal.

    At an exclusive showcase, Pura CEO Greig Jansen symbolically “unlocked” the brand’s next chapter. The event, attended by top-tier retail execs and industry leaders, marked the official launch of Pura’s reimagined packaging system - built to win in today’s ultra-competitive, hyper-visual FMCG environment.

    “Relevance requires reinvention,” said Jansen. “This renovation isn’t just about changing how we look - it’s about strengthening how we position modern refreshment and its benefits, how we communicate with shoppers, and how we partner with retailer leaders to drive meaningful category growth, differentiation and innovation.”

    Created in collaboration with leading US design studios, the new packaging emphasises bold colour blocking, stronger flavour cues, and simplified layouts, all optimised for modern shoppers.

    Feedback from Checkers’ retail and category teams on the day was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the clarity of design, the confidence of execution, and the alignment with evolving shopper trends.

    “As the modern refreshment category grows, disruptor brands like Pura need to work harder to cut through shelf clutter and signal both quality and personality,” said Jansen. “This renovation was a retail-first move - designed not only to impress, but to convert.”

