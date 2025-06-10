Pura Beverages celebrates market expansion at annual US Independence Day celebration

In the spirit of strengthening commercial diplomacy and private sector cooperation for mutual benefit, The Pura Beverage Company’s participation in the annual US Independence Day celebration in Cape Town highlights the brand’s increasing momentum in the US, where demand for real, better-for-you beverages has skyrocketed.

Image supplied

Pura’s simple promise - less sugar, more taste, and zero nonsense - has found fertile ground at home and abroad.

The Pura Beverage Company joined Pop Co in a product pairing – which fit right into the US Consulate’s “County Fair” themed event – showcased Pura’s collaborative spirit and its commitment to transatlantic innovation.

Pop Co is a fellow disruptor in the food industry, offering a celebration of fun, flavour, and forward-thinking.

“In the past year alone, sales of beverages with 100% natural cane sugar have jumped by over 50% in the US, reaching more than $600m in revenue,” said Greig Jansen, CEO of the Pura Beverage Company.

“Pura anticipated this global shift nearly a decade ago. We’ve always believed that consumers deserve real ingredients and great taste, and we’re proving that soda can be delicious, while contributing to your overall wellness goals.”

With growing distribution across major US retailers and an plan to increase shelf velocity, the product tasting reinforced the Pura Beverage Company’s mission to become the world’s next beverage unicorn.

“The US has been a phenomenal market for us, and we don’t take that for granted,” Jansen added. “The event was not just a brand activation, but a gesture of gratitude. We value our relationship with the United States deeply, and we’re committed to growing that partnership with purpose, pace, and positivity.”

“The United States is committed to engaging African nations as commercial partners and prioritizing investment to drive mutual prosperity. That means facilitating private sector cooperation and growth. The Pura Beverage Company’s interest in trade partnerships and investment and their dedication to bold innovation makes them a great partner for advancing commercial diplomacy between our two nations and results in a product that resonates well with American consumers,” commented Stacy Barrios, spokesperson for the United States Consulate General in Cape Town.