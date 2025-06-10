Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Rainbow ChickenJockey South AfricaBizcommunity.comProduct of the Year South AfricaFRIGAIR EXPO 2025Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Pura Beverages celebrates market expansion at annual US Independence Day celebration

    In the spirit of strengthening commercial diplomacy and private sector cooperation for mutual benefit, The Pura Beverage Company’s participation in the annual US Independence Day celebration in Cape Town highlights the brand’s increasing momentum in the US, where demand for real, better-for-you beverages has skyrocketed.
    10 Jun 2025
    10 Jun 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Pura’s simple promise - less sugar, more taste, and zero nonsense - has found fertile ground at home and abroad.

    The Pura Beverage Company joined Pop Co in a product pairing – which fit right into the US Consulate’s “County Fair” themed event – showcased Pura’s collaborative spirit and its commitment to transatlantic innovation.

    Pop Co is a fellow disruptor in the food industry, offering a celebration of fun, flavour, and forward-thinking.

    “In the past year alone, sales of beverages with 100% natural cane sugar have jumped by over 50% in the US, reaching more than $600m in revenue,” said Greig Jansen, CEO of the Pura Beverage Company.

    “Pura anticipated this global shift nearly a decade ago. We’ve always believed that consumers deserve real ingredients and great taste, and we’re proving that soda can be delicious, while contributing to your overall wellness goals.”

    With growing distribution across major US retailers and an plan to increase shelf velocity, the product tasting reinforced the Pura Beverage Company’s mission to become the world’s next beverage unicorn.

    “The US has been a phenomenal market for us, and we don’t take that for granted,” Jansen added. “The event was not just a brand activation, but a gesture of gratitude. We value our relationship with the United States deeply, and we’re committed to growing that partnership with purpose, pace, and positivity.”

    “The United States is committed to engaging African nations as commercial partners and prioritizing investment to drive mutual prosperity. That means facilitating private sector cooperation and growth. The Pura Beverage Company’s interest in trade partnerships and investment and their dedication to bold innovation makes them a great partner for advancing commercial diplomacy between our two nations and results in a product that resonates well with American consumers,” commented Stacy Barrios, spokesperson for the United States Consulate General in Cape Town.

    Read more: beverage market, Greig Jansen, Pura Beverages
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz