    Burger King's 'taste on fire' put to the test

    Not every flame-grilled slogan comes with heat. A consumer expected Burger King’s “taste on fire” Chicken Burger to pack a spicy punch, but the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) found no grounds for complaint.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    29 Aug 2025
    On 18 August 2025, the ARB dismissed a case against Burger King South Africa over claims that its advertising and packaging were misleading. The complainant argued that the phrase “Taste on Fire” and the use of generic wrapping featuring chilli variants suggested the product would be spicy.

    The chicken burger ad.
    Said the AR: "The Complainant submitted that this burger did not elicit a burning sensation, and that staff at the establishment confirmed that it did not contain any chili sauce and was not intended to cause a burning sensation. He stated that this contradicts the impression created by the advertising."

    Burger King’s response

    The brand clarified that:

    • No terms like “spicy”, “hot” or “chili” were used in its advertising.
    • “Taste on Fire” referred to flavour and flame-grilling, not heat.
    • The packaging was multipurpose, used across chicken burger variants.

    ARB decision

    The ARB considered Clause 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice (misleading claims).

    It found that:

    • The product was clearly sold as the “Original Chicken Burger”.
    • No language or visuals suggested spice or heat.
    • Burger King’s menu explicitly labels its chilli-containing products.

    The regulator ruled that the campaign was not misleading and dismissed the complaint. While Burger King is not an ARB member, the case shows how figurative marketing language can still invite scrutiny.

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
