Cycle for Change campaign sets a high standard for purpose-led brand investment

On Saturday, 13 September 2025, corporate teams, athletes, and changemakers will gather at Workshop17, V&A Waterfront for an event that brings professional fitness production together with measurable community impact. Each R30,000 team entry directly funds the donation of a Matrix ICR50 Limited Edition indoor cycle and contributes to the full upgrade of indoor cycling spaces at Velokhaya Cycling Academy in Khayelitsha and Songezo Cycling Academy in Masiphumelele. The goal is a R1.2m investment in improved sport infrastructure and, ultimately, the futures of young and ambitious cyclists.

Cycle for Change has been co-designed with the NGOs to ensure that the infrastructure donated is sustainable, maintained, and meets their needs. Plans include equipment installation, flooring, training for maintenance, and ongoing support, creating safe, year-round training environments.

“Cycle for Change is where innovation meets impact,” says Angelica Hackner, marketing manager for Matrix Fitness South Africa. “We chose Velokhaya and Songezo because their work reaches beyond cycling. Their after-school programmes promote resilience, teamwork, and personal growth. With a focus on life skills, academic support, mentorship, and competitive cycling, the academies equip youth to thrive both on and off the bike.”

The campaign also aims to tackle a common criticism of corporate social investment: the lack of longevity. By coupling fundraising with transparent reporting and formal partnership agreements, Matrix Fitness ensures every contribution can be tracked from installation to impact.

“Fitness should be accessible, purposeful, and transformative,” Hackner adds. “This campaign reflects our belief in showing up, listening, and investing in ways that are locally rooted and socially inclusive. It’s about building futures, not just hosting events.”

The Cycle for Change model highlights how experiential campaigns can deliver genuine brand engagement while creating tangible, measurable community benefit. Matrix Fitness is covering costs beyond equipment, including installation, training, and initial insurance coverage, while balancing brand visibility with maximum NGO exposure.

Event details

Date: Saturday, 13 September 2025



Venue: Workshop17, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town



Format: Two instructor-led sessions (morning and afternoon), live DJs, MC energy, and on-site brand activation zones



Corporate Team package: R30,000 for up to 10 riders (funds one donated bike and studio upgrades)

