    The 2025 Tanqua Kuru Bicycle Race: A desert adventure reimagined

    Cycling enthusiasts and adventure seekers, prepare for an unparalleled experience as the Tanqua Kuru Bicycle Race returns for its fifth year from May 23 to May 25, 2025. Set against the mesmerising backdrop of South Africa's Tankwa Karoo, this year's event promises not only the challenging terrains that riders have come to love but also a series of unique experiences that elevate the race beyond the ordinary.
    11 Apr 2025
    Responding to popular demand, the 2025 route brings back the iconic stretch across "The Pan". This vast, flat expanse offers riders a surreal and visually stunning segment, enhancing the race's distinct character. Chief organiser Jeremy Crowder shares, "Our riders asked, and we listened. Bringing back The Pan is our way of honouring the community's wishes and adding that extra magic to the race."

    In an exciting collaboration, Sling joins the Tanqua Kuru adventure, offering a select few participants the chance to experience the Karoo from the skies. Through a random selection, lucky riders will embark on aerial flips, gaining a bird's-eye view of the breathtaking landscape. Andrew Pitman, Co-CEO of Sling, expresses his enthusiasm: "Partnering with Tanqua Kuru allows us to merge the thrill of aviation with the passion of cycling, providing participants with a truly unique perspective of South Africa's beauty."

    Race details and unique features

    • Dates: 23-25 May 2025
    • Location: Tankwa Tented Camp, R355, Calvinia, Northern Cape
    • Format:
      • Day 1: Choice of 113km or 59km routes, featuring the much-anticipated return to The Pan.
      • Day 2: A 62km route that promises more epic vistas and challenging terrains.

    Beyond the cycling, participants can look forward to themed water points, premium hospitality, and surprise elements like the "Bicycle Burn", ensuring the event is as much about camaraderie and celebration as it is about endurance. Crowder adds, "We're going to ride hard, eat like desert royalty, and create memories that go beyond the race itself."

    The 2025 Tanqua Kuru Bicycle Race is more than a race; it's an adventure that blends the thrill of cycling with the magic of the Karoo landscape. Whether you're navigating the rugged terrains or soaring above them, this event promises an experience that will linger long after the dust has settled.

    Registration information

    With entries capped at 200 participants to maintain an intimate atmosphere, early registration is essential. Secure your spot and find detailed information about the race, accommodation options, and additional activities at https://tanquakurubicyclerace.co.za/.

    Enter: https://www.entryninja.com/events/81047

    Follow us:

    Contact: Crowder: ride@thetanquakurubicyclerace.co.za

