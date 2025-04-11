Sol Kerzner's life unveiled in new memoir

Peter Venison, a UK-based author and former associate of the late Sol Kerzner, has recently released a memoir, Sol – My Friend and Adversary.

This book offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at Kerzner's life, providing personal anecdotes and exclusive details about the influential South African hotelier. Venison, who was Kerzner's confidante and later became his adversary, delves into aspects of Kerzner's personality and career that were previously shrouded in mystery.

Over a remarkable six-decade career, Kerzner—an accountant turned hotelier—not only founded three of the world’s most successful hotel companies, but also redefined luxury travel with an extraordinary portfolio of five- and six-star resorts in some of the globe’s most breathtaking destinations.

The memoir highlights Kerzner's significant contributions to the hospitality industry, including the development of iconic destinations such as Sun City, The Palace, and the Atlantis resorts in the Bahamas and Dubai.

One of the intriguing revelations in the book is the exploration of the relationship between Kerzner and Nelson Mandela, shedding light on how this connection played a crucial role in South Africa's political transition in the early 1990s.

Publisher Melinda Ferguson expressed her pride in bringing this biography to readers, emphasising its importance as the first comprehensive account of Kerzner's life and legacy.

She noted that the book presents an unflinching look at Kerzner's character and achievements, capturing both his genius and his complexities.

Sol – My Friend and Adversary was released in March 2025 and is available in paperback, comprising 350 pages. For those interested in exploring the life of a man who significantly influenced the global hospitality landscape, this memoir provides a compelling and insightful narrative.