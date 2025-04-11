ANEW Hotels & Resorts invests in growing hotel portfolio

ANEW Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the acquisition of ANEW Resort Hunters Rest Rustenburg in North West. Previously managed by the ANEW group for the past five years, the property is now officially owned by the group, marking another milestone in its expansion within South Africa’s hospitality sector.

One of the most sought-after destinations in the North West, ANEW Resort Hunters Rest is well-regarded by both leisure and business travellers. This well-established four-star resort stands at the base of the Magaliesberg Mountains, just a 90-minute drive from Johannesburg and Pretoria.

With full ownership, ANEW is committed to further investment in the property, including the addition of 40 new rooms. This expansion aligns with the group’s dedication to enhancing its offerings and meeting the growing demand for quality accommodation and conference facilities at this premier location, for its valued array of guests.

“ANEW Resort Hunters Rest has been a flagship property for our group, and we are excited to take it to new heights as owners. Our investment will further solidify its position as one of the top destinations in the North West,” says Clinton Armour, CEO of ANEW Hotels & Resorts.

The resort currently offers 98 spacious rooms, a range of on-site activities, a spa, multiple dining options, and conferencing facilities that can accommodate up to 650 delegates. Recent upgrades include renovated bedrooms, bathrooms and expanded dining areas. Planned upgrades include new paddle tennis courts, and a 700-seater dome tent.

The ANEW team is most excited about its partnership with Inhouse Venue Technical Management (IVTM). Through this partnership, ANEW Resort Hunters Rest has introduced cutting-edge audiovisual solutions to enhance its conferencing capabilities.

The venue now features seamless plug-and-play systems, high-end laser projection, and discreet, yet powerful audio solutions, all meticulously tailored to enhance both in-person and hybrid events. IVTM maintains staff and additional stock on-site to ensure a world class audio-visual experience.

Stephan Vlaanderen, general manager of ANEW Resort Hunters Rest, adds: “As one of the North West’s most popular properties, we are thrilled to continue welcoming guests under the ANEW flag. This transition brings exciting opportunities to enhance our offerings, and with the additional upgrades, we are confident that ANEW Resort Hunters Rest will remain a sought-after destination for both leisure and corporate travellers.”



