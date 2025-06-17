YouthMonth: Madri van der Westhuizen on redefining digital marketing in SA’s hospitality sector

In celebration of Youth Month, we caught up with Madri van der Westhuizen, campaign and social media manager at ANEW Hotels & Resorts, one of the young professionals shaping South Africa’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Madri van der Westhuizen, campaign and social media manager, ANEW Hotels & Resorts

From pivoting away from industrial psychology to leading digital strategy for a growing hotel group, Van der Westhuizen shares insights on curiosity-led leadership, building impactful campaigns, and the unexpected passions that fuel her journey.

Can you tell us about your journey into hospitality marketing and what drew you to this industry after initially studying Industrial Psychology?

My hospitality journey was not a planned one, but it’s been one I’ve loved, nonetheless. During my second year at university, I stumbled across this incredible class called consumer psychology. I fell head over heels for it, so much so that I ended up double majoring in marketing and industrial psychology.

At the time, I was still convinced I’d eventually specialise in Labour Law or Psychometrics… until a fantastic lecturer opened my eyes to the world of Services Marketing. That class completely changed my perspective. There’s something magical about the services space, how you essentially create something from nothing, driven by passion and people. It’s dynamic, exciting, and it pulled me right in.

That curiosity led me to a two-week internship at a digital marketing agency during my June holidays. Those two weeks quickly turned into six months, and before I knew it, I had a full-time contract waiting for me after I graduated. One of the agency’s clients at the time was ANEW, back then, just a small but promising brand with only two properties. I’ve been incredibly lucky to grow with them from those early days.

By 2021, a few colleagues and I were fully absorbed into the brand as the in-house marketing team. And while I may not have sought out hospitality, it found me, and I’ve never looked back. The love and passion I have for this industry continue to grow every single day.

What have been some of your proudest career moments so far at Anew Hotels & Resorts?

This is such a tricky one! Honestly, there have been so many moments that have felt astronomical, and I say that with imposter syndrome still very much in the driver’s seat.

Seeing the growth, both in terms of revenue coming in and our social media numbers, like followers and engagement, has been incredibly rewarding. It’s exciting to know that the work we’re doing is making a tangible impact.

However, two standout moments have marked my journey with Anew.

The first was a huge "wow, I’ve actually made it" moment when I was invited to join the Company Manco team. It was surreal. Being the youngest person at the table, sitting amongst people I’d looked up to for so long… it was equal parts nerve-wracking and empowering. That moment reminded me of how far I’d come and how much trust the brand had placed in me.

The second was the official launch of our internal communications department, something me and a colleague built from the ground up for our growing company. That moment was so special because it wasn’t just about strategy or output; it was about creating a space where our people felt seen, heard, and connected. As Anew expanded, we knew we needed a way to keep the heart of the business beating strong, and launching that department felt like a real turning point for us.

Both moments reminded me that this journey isn’t just about career growth, it’s about building something meaningful together.

You describe yourself as ‘ever curious’ and driven by data — how does this shape the way you approach your campaigns and social media work?

One thing that’s fuelled my love for the digital space is that perfect balance between creativity and analytics. There’s just something about it that clicks for me. I’ve always had this insatiable hunger for information. I’m constantly curious, always diving into the next topic or what’s bubbling up in the zeitgeist.

That curiosity has shaped how I approach campaigns and social media. It’s helped build a strong foundation where we can spot opportunities, adapt to the market quickly, and jump on trends in a way that feels relevant and intentional.

At the same time, I always keep the bigger picture in mind. Real ROI matters. It’s not just about what looks good on the feed, but about building something that supports the business and drives results.

The way I like to think of hospitality is this: Most people only have around 15 days of leave a year, and they’re spending their hard-earned savings on that time.

It’s up to us to earn their trust and their excitement, and then to curate an experience that’s truly worthy of both. That mindset is at the core of everything I do. It’s about combining insight with empathy, and data with meaning, to create work that connects and delivers.

How would you describe your leadership style, especially when working with younger or emerging professionals in your team?

I’d say I really try to embody a transformational leadership style in the way I work with my team, especially when it comes to younger or emerging professionals. Like any leader, I’ve made mistakes along the way in how I approached things early on. But I was incredibly lucky to learn, fairly quickly, that leadership isn’t about telling people how to do their jobs. It’s not about control or direction.

My role is to inspire, support, and create an environment where my team can bring the best version of themselves to their work. Sometimes that means giving them a super detailed brief. Other times, it means stepping back and letting them lead. For me, it’s about asking, “What do they need from me to be most effective in this task?” rather than, “How can I be the one who shines?”

It’s not about micromanaging. It’s about unlocking potential. And when I see our team grow, take ownership, and bring new ideas to the table, that’s where the real magic happens.

Youth Month celebrates the importance of young voices in shaping the future. What advice would you give to other young professionals hoping to enter the hospitality or digital marketing space?

Be a sponge. That’s honestly the best advice I can give to any young professional stepping into the hospitality or digital marketing space.

In your first few years, take in everything you can. Say yes to the work, no matter how big or small. Don’t silo yourself or think something isn’t your job, this is the time to become as well-rounded as possible.

In marketing, we talk about the “unicorn” a lot, someone who understands all facets of the craft. And the best way to build yourself into that unicorn is to stay open, curious, and willing to learn from every task, conversation, and challenge that comes your way.

And most importantly, come prepared. That’s the one thing that’s consistently put me in rooms I probably wasn’t qualified to be in on paper. Read up on the industry. Take time after hours to develop your ideas or talking points. Bring something to the table. It doesn’t matter where you sit on the org chart; preparation shows you care, and people notice that.

And remember, no one’s expecting you to be the final product. Be a diamond in the rough — just start shining in your own way and let the rest shape over time.

Outside of work, you have some fascinating interests — tell us about the axe throwing and your idea for a fashion brand. How do these passions reflect your personality?

I love keeping my mind busy. Whether it’s diving into the weirdest podcast topics, researching something completely random just because, or working on my next sewing project, I’m someone who thrives on curiosity and creativity. I’m very much a self-proclaimed yapper, always talking, always thinking, always unpacking the latest thing that’s caught my attention.

There’s a line from a Dove Cameron song that sticks with me: “If you say I'm too much, then go find less.” And honestly, that hits home. I’ve spent a lot of time wondering if I should tone myself down, talk less, hold fewer opinions, try to be more palatable. But I’ve realised that being “too much” is a big part of what makes me me. It’s where the energy, the ideas, and the creativity all come from.

That plays a big role in my passion for fashion, too. I’ve always loved clothing and the magic it holds, the way it can completely transform how you feel. As someone who’s never had the so-called “traditional” body type, I had to learn early on how to dress in a way that made me feel amazing. That process taught me so much about confidence, self-expression, and finding joy in your own skin.

One day, I’d love to build a fashion brand that brings that feeling to others — unique, thoughtful pieces that help people feel incredible, exactly as they are. No moulds, no rules, just love, comfort, and that spark of confidence when you find something that truly feels like you. It’s a reflection of my personality in every way: bold, curious, and always looking to create something meaningful.

Regarding the axe-throwing… well…. One day, we found ourselves in a really strange setting – the kind of place where you wouldn’t expect much, let alone axe-throwing. But there it was, part of the day’s activities. And, to everyone’s surprise (including mine), I turned out to be good at it! Who would’ve thought axe-throwing would be my hidden talent?

What excites you most about the future of hospitality marketing in South Africa? Are there any trends you’re particularly drawn to right now?

I am genuinely so excited about the future of hospitality marketing in South Africa! We have such untapped potential to become one of the top global destinations, especially now that more private enterprises are backing the sector and pushing for innovation in the space.

One of my absolute favourite trends right now is what I like to call SA’s “free PR strategy.” More and more international celebs, creators, and big-name personalities are doing the full South African tour — Cape Town, the Winelands, Garden Route, and Kruger, and in doing so, they’re naturally showcasing the premium product we have to offer.

Without a major push, these stories are shifting the narrative from “dangerous and undeveloped” to “unforgettable, bucket-list experience you can’t get anywhere else.”

That kind of organic exposure is gold. But the real challenge, and opportunity, lies in how we position ourselves. I think we need to start changing our mindset. Yes, we have a weaker currency, but instead of seeing that as a negative, we should be highlighting how it makes South Africa one of the most affordable luxury destinations for international travellers. World-class experiences, authentic culture, and stunning landscapes, all at a value that’s tough to beat.

So, it’s not just about telling the story better. It’s about owning our worth, shifting perceptions, and being unapologetically proud of what South Africa brings to the table. And that’s exactly the kind of creative, purpose-led marketing I can’t wait to keep building on.

If you could go back and give your younger self one piece of career advice at the start of your journey, what would it be?

If I could go back and give my younger self one piece of career advice, it would be this: Never lose sight of who you are and where you want to go. You’ve got a vision, and you know the direction you’re growing in. Don’t let anyone else’s limited thinking shrink your path. Just because someone else thinks small, doesn’t mean you can’t think big.

You didn’t work this hard just to be boxed in by someone else’s idea of what’s possible. You owe it to yourself to fully embrace your potential — to back yourself, even when it feels uncomfortable. Believe in what you bring to the table. Know your strengths, be honest about your gaps, and then do the work to close them.

It’s not about being perfect, it’s about being intentional. Keep showing up, stay curious, and trust that your ambition and hard work are leading you somewhere incredible. Your value was never meant to be defined by someone else.